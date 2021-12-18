The Contract confirmed which of the GTA V endings is canon

This article includes some spoilers for the story of GTA Online: The Contract.

The new GTA Online update apparently confirmed which of the three original Grand Theft Auto V endings is canon.

As reported by Kotaku, The Contract includes dialogue that seems to confirm what happened to Michael after the end of GTA 5. As part of the new missions that this DLC includes, you help the iconic rapper, Dr. Dre, in an attempt to find and recover a lost phone of his that includes several unpublished songs of his authorship.

In the middle of a search mission for this phone, Franklin ends up in a golf cart chase on a movie set. In an attempt to catch up with a man who has angered the rapper, Franklin’s erratic driving forces the character to exclaim, “Shit, I know one of the producers around here. I hope his butt is not working today. ” Although he never specifically says the name of this producer, it seems to be a certainty that Franklin speaks of Michael, who in one of the endings of GTA V begins to work as a producer on the same film set.

If you were one of those who did not finish the GTA 5 campaign, we will explain. The Rockstar Games star title has three different endings, while endings A and B feature Trevor and Michael dying at the hands of Franklin, respectively; ending C ties up the loose ends of the narrative, so that the three protagonists of the title survive.

Previously, Rockstar had already suggested that option C is the intended ending of the game through a dialogue from Tao Cheng in the 2019 update of GTA Online, Diamond and Casino, as this alludes to events that only occur in the third ending. from GTA 5. This recent update reinforces the idea that ending C is canonical.

While this new line of dialogue from Franklin in The Contract rules out an ending in which Michael dies, an earlier update would have suggested that Trevor also survives the events of GTA 5. It is in Smuggler’s Run, where Ron Jakowski points out that Trevor was “ has gone to Vinewood ”before referring to him, indirectly, as his“ old boss ”.

With this latest update bringing an added closure to the events featured in GTA 5, fans are likely wondering what’s next for the franchise. Sure, everyone is waiting for an announcement or something confirming that Grand Theft Auto 6 will arrive, although reports from the beginning of the year suggested that the title could be arriving until 2024 or 2025.