“The advantage over journalism is that I see it every day”

Diego Lainez scored in the Copa del Rey and in Betis, Manuel Pellegrini is confident that positive things will come after the Mexican’s goal

Betis coach, Chilean Manuel Pellegrini, spoke about the Mexican winger, Diego Lainez, remembering that “he scored a goal, it should be good for him, like another player”, alluding to the goal achieved in the Cup that he unblocked in extra time the tie.

Betis coach Pellegiri pointed out that the goal scored by Diego Lainez will be good for him. EFE

“You must improve the level. The advantage that one has over journalism is that you see him training every day and the commitment he has is reflected every time he plays“, he claimed.

Pellegrini, stressed, before the LaLiga match that will be played on Sunday at the San Mamés stadium, that “Athletic was always difficult on their court, very supported by their public and very intense.”

The coach of the Verdiblancos, in his press appearance after the training he led in the sports city of the Sevillian club, added from the Bilbao team that “it is in a strange moment, it is one of the least scored and also one of the fewest scorers.”

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Pellegrini reviewed the list of absences for the match and reported that they have “casualties due to injuries such as Montoya, Paul, Sabaly and Camarasa” and that “Pezzella also suffers a contracture” that occurred in the Cup match last Thursday in Talavera de la Reina.

The Chilean particularized about the drop in training this Saturday and the list of expeditionaries of midfielder Andrés Guarded and said that “they are seeing some tests (covid-19) that are to be determined” and therefore they have not wanted to “take risks “, while French midfielder Nabil Fekir, who was not in the Cup match, commented that” he had a small inflammation in his knee, nothing serious, but he no longer has any problem. “

The Betis coach, regarding the good progress of the team, which will finish in 2021 at least third in the LaLiga classification, pointed out that “hopefully” they will do well in a season that is “very important for the club” and that they want to “finish the first round in ‘Champions’ “and added that” the numbers are very good because of how the entity came in past years. “

He also spoke about the upcoming period that opens in January for new signings and stated that “from the institutional point of view” he does not believe that they will have “a lot of participation.”

“We are complete and we must give confidence to a group of players who are doing well. There is a stable squad and I do not think we are participants in that market,” he insisted.

Pellegrini, asked about Valladolid, who will face a single match as a visitor in the next round of the Copa del Rey, stressed that “they are an important rival, they had the misfortune of relegation, but they are trying to return to LaLiga. It will be difficult. before a highly motivated team “.