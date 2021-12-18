The 10 best Tom Cruise movies

Tom cruise is the last great star of the seventh art. It is an actor that works as a company in itself, a claim for the box office and the absolute reference of the star system classic within Hollywood. The gold pattern that defines everything. We are talking about a versatile actor, unique in his style, who is capable of combining his participation in sagas such as Mission Impossible Y blockbusters of great pull with smaller and more dramatic roles, and which also does not cut a hair if he has to make a fool of himself or crazy in some comedy. In Vandal Random we pay tribute to him and recap his great masterpieces, cinematic gems and best performances in a high-carat top 10.

Top gun





Director: Tony scott

Tony scott Duration: 110 min.

110 min. Distribution: Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Tom Skerritt, Anthony Edwards, Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan

Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Tom Skerritt, Anthony Edwards, Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan Summary: Perhaps the movie that forever defined Tom Cruise’s career. The tale of the elite pilots of the United States Navy, the one that trains the best to be lethal and fearless in the most demanding missions, it became a phenomenon that elevated Cruise as an erotic figure and a reference among viewers, mixing chulera with presence and elegance, and making him participate in very risky action sequences -which would be a trend in his future projects-. Top gun, that hides a classic military tale peak within its music video aesthetic, was the necessary accolade for Tom Cruise on his way to stardom. A film so important and capital in Hollywood to have a sequel that takes up much of the original cast.

The color of money





Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Duration: 117 min.

117 min. Distribution: Paul Newman, Tom Cruise, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, John Turturro,

Paul Newman, Tom Cruise, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, John Turturro, Summary: Not everyone can say they have worked with Martin Scorsese and Paul Newman. In what will become one of his great strengths, Tom Cruise shows that he can look Hollywood stars and the most established or complicated directors in the eye and hold the gaze. He is not afraid of anything or anyone, and in this jewel from Scorsese, he proves it again. In The color of moneyCruise plays Vincent, a young billiard player who has yet to find a rival to overshadow him. Newman was so impressed with Cruise’s talent that he ended up raving in constant praisemaking it clear to us that there was no budding star bigger than him. And in fact, it seems there still isn’t.

Born on July 4th





Director: Oliver stone

Oliver stone Duration: 145 min.

145 min. Distribution: Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe, Raymond J. Barry, Caroline Kava, Kyra Sedgwick

Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe, Raymond J. Barry, Caroline Kava, Kyra Sedgwick Summary: Yes Top gun It was a patriotic story somewhat despondent for many, Cruise decided to bet everything for everything with a film that represents the opposite. I did not hesitate to work with the always controversial Oliver stone to play the protagonist of this story that tells the cruelty of war using the conflict of Vietnam as a backdrop. Unpatrician and antiwar like few others, Stone’s work was controversial and caused quite a stir in the United States, a country that watched Cruise played a disenchanted Ron Kovic, a war veteran, bedridden in a wheelchair and mistreated by the institutions to which he pledged allegiance when he enlisted. With this role he achieved his first Oscar nomination.

Collateral





Director: Michael Mann

Michael Mann Duration: 120 min.

120 min. Distribution: Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mark Ruffalo, Peter Berg

Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mark Ruffalo, Peter Berg Summary: One of those roles that anyone else does and it will be the meat of an award. Collaborating with Michael Mann and accompanied by a superb Jamie foxx, which the critics began to take seriously with this film, Cruise curdles one of his best performances in this nocturnal and hard action film. In Collateral embodies a professional assassin without any regard, capable of demonstrating both education and lack of empathy and humanity if it touches. He is a fast and deadly armed beast that uses Foxx’s character as a taxi driver and chauffeur while dealing with his victims and jobs. Mann’s style lesson in storytelling and Cruise’s acting complement each other so well that it’s hard to escape his urban tale. A jewel.

At the edge of tomorrow





Director: Doug liman

Doug liman Duration: 113 min.

113 min. Distribution: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, Jonas Armstrong, Brendan Gleeson

Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, Jonas Armstrong, Brendan Gleeson Summary: When Doug liman ventured to adapt the complex and brainy manga of Hiroshi sakurazaka many do not believe it. How was he going to bring to life a story of alien invasions capable of getting ahead of humanity’s military movements? Well with Tom Cruise. In this jewel of action and science fiction cinema, in which time loops follow one another with a teacher, we will discover various facets of the Hollywood actor. On the one hand, exploits his comical vision, and on the other hand, gives an extra vulnerability to his classic action hero figure. Thanks to the pair formed by the interpreter and Emily blunt, the film works like a shot and conquers from minute one.

War of the Worlds





Director: Steven spielberg

Steven spielberg Duration: 116 min.

116 min. Distribution: Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, Justin Chatwin, Tim Robbins, Miranda Otto

Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, Justin Chatwin, Tim Robbins, Miranda Otto Summary: Spielberg and Cruise decided coping with a post-9/11 world through science fiction. With Minority Report besieged the scene in which we sacrifice our privacy in pursuit of security, and with The War of the Worlds, an adaptation of the novel by HG Wells, we are told how a society survives a traumatic alien invasion. In the film, Cruise plays a father of a typical American family, Ray ferrier, a divorced stevedore and a non-model father. He is not a typical hero. He is not the man who saves humanity. Is about a chaotic man who will do everything in his power to save his children from the end of the world as we know it. Pessimistic and featuring some of the most inspired sequences from Spielberg’s filmography, this is a sample of Cruise’s broad spectrum of performance.

Magnolia





Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson Duration: 188 min.

188 min. Distribution: Tom Cruise, John C. Reilly, Philip Baker Hall, William H. Macy, Jeremy Blackman

Tom Cruise, John C. Reilly, Philip Baker Hall, William H. Macy, Jeremy Blackman Summary: The story of Paul Thomas Anderson – take a look at the directors Tom Cruise has worked with – is one of the magnificent works of recent cinema. A construction of several stories that are intertwined and mixed to provide the viewer with a wide window to the decadent North American society of the end of the century, and that has inside one of Tom Cruise’s best performances. Perhaps we could say that the best. In Magnolia, Cruise plays a special preacher, Frank Mackey, who many interpreted as the dark version of the actor himself. Everything we can say about him in this film pales in comparison to what he shows us in his few interventions. The filmic embodiment of a genius who deserved the Oscar for this role.

Some good men





Director: Rob reiner

Rob reiner Duration: 134 min.

134 min. Distribution: Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, Jack Nicholson, Kevin Pollak, Wolfgang Bodison

Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, Jack Nicholson, Kevin Pollak, Wolfgang Bodison Summary: Tom cruise with script of Aaron Sorkin. What more could you ask for? The tape of Rod Reiner, an entire institution in the late eighties and early nineties, is the perfect vehicle for the actor to shine in a story of memorable lawyers, trials and dialogue. Narrating the story of the young Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee and his integrity and reputation, he ends up being in charge of the defense of two Marines accused of murder. What seems like an easy case becomes complicated when he meets Colonel Nathan R. Jessup, Commander-in-Chief of the Guantnamo base, a character played by Jack nicholson. Sorkin would reveal years later that it was one of his most complex scripts – and that he even wrote it absolutely drugged – but more satisfying and relevant. The duel between Nicholson and Cruise remains memorable. Did you order the red code?

Jerry maguire





Director: Cameron crowe

Cameron crowe Duration: 133 min.

133 min. Distribution: Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr., Rene Zellweger, Kelly Preston, Jerry O’Connell

Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr., Rene Zellweger, Kelly Preston, Jerry O’Connell Summary: For many it is a telefilm with nymphs. And let us say they are wrong. Jerry maguire It is one of the best romantic films in history, but to define it as such would be misleading, because some of the universal truths are hidden in his story, that of an athlete agent who reaches heaven and falls to Earth with the force of a thousand suns that accompany the commons of mortals. We are talking about a film that tells us how elections define us, how mistakes haunt us and how we can amend them if we know how to correct them with good actions. It is one of the best interpretations of Cruise, which he finds in Cuba Gooding Jr. and Rene Zellweger two unbeatable props to shine even more. Show me the pasta!

Eyes Wide Shut





Director: Stanley kubrick

Stanley kubrick Duration: 159 min.

159 min. Distribution: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Pollack, Marie Richardson, Leelee Sobieski

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Pollack, Marie Richardson, Leelee Sobieski Summary: The posthumous work of Kubrick, a complex and tough film that blows up the royal marriage of Kidman and Cruise, it became a cult play shortly after its release. At its core, it portrayed a real problem, that of sexual dissatisfaction and the bland pace of life of many upper-class couples, condemned to appearances and parties where pretending is more important than living. For many, and due to the particular pace of filming of the creator of The glow, the film is nothing other than the dissecting the personality of an increasingly reserved Cruise, who had to strip completely in his performance. A history of cinematic psychoanalysis, hedonistic sex cults and brilliant dialogues. A masterpiece.

Bonus: Mission Impossible Saga





We cannot say goodbye without celebrating in this top, although in a somewhat shallow way, what the saga has meant Mission Impossible for Tom Cruise’s career. We talk about a series of films, each about his father and mother, that has exemplified to perfection what the blockbuster premium in today’s hollywood. Along with the saga Fast Universal and the constant Marvel sequels, it is the highest-grossing constant of our day, a long-running succession of sequels full of spies, impossible enemies, terrorists and action sequences who are trying the hardest yet and who have awakened Cruise’s ambition when it comes to surpassing himself in them. No matter how risky the stunt, the chase or the shooting. From climbing buildings to getting on military planes in mid-air, diving off a roof or staying under water for more than four minutes. It’s Tom Cruise, and as the Madelman, can with everything.