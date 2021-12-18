Sweet Tooth arrives, the series produced by Robert Downey Jr

First-trailer-of-Sweet-Tooth.jpg Netflix

Justly, “Sweet Tooth” presents a scenario marked at the same time by two events, one tragic -and closer to the current pandemic context than ever-, and one sweetly fantastic: ten years before the present, a virus that appears mysteriously causes hundreds of thousands of victims by a strange disease, just when all the births that occur at that time are of hybrid babies between animals and humans.

Faced with the collapse and despair of the health situation, the arrival of these children into the world – whose motive is unknown – generates strong rejection and fear on the part of the majority of the survivors, many of whom decide to join together to hunt them down. .

That is the framework in which the story of Gus is introduced, played by Christian convery (“Legion”, “Beautiful Boy”), the boy-deer who grew up isolated in a cabin in Yellowstone Park under the care of his father, who decides to raise him apart from the rest of society and making him believe that beyond the fence that separates them, there is only danger.

But one fine day the innocent Gus finds himself in the forest with Jeppard, a solitary schemer played by the Englishman. Nonso Anozie (“Game of Thrones”, “Dracula”), with which they will form a particular pair that will travel through a desolate and hostile country while discovering the different characters that inhabit it and learn about their pasts, and forge a unique friendship that speaks, above all, of the importance of companionship in the face of the adversities.

Susan downey, who together with his partner run the production company Team Downey, with recent titles like the failed “Dolittle” and the best received “Perry Mason”, revival of the classic television series, spoke with the Télam agency about the genesis of the series.

Télam: What attracted you the most about this story?

Susan Downey: When they brought me the comic, I was really captivated by that image of a half-child, half-deer hybrid, and as I read it I realized that it is an incredible story, a great adventure but also a beautiful narrative about hope and embracing differences, and find a family. I loved the relationship that is built between Gus and Jeppard, and I felt that it was a very good line to tell that adventure. We talk a lot with Jeff lemire about what was most important to keep from the original, and what things we could change to reach the largest audience possible. We all clicked on the same things, it was very exciting.

T: What were those fundamental aspects that you rescued?

SD: The true north to tell this story is Gus and the initiation experience he lives, knowing the world for the first time through his eyes and learning about it. It conveys a sense of hope and optimism, and that was one of the most important elements. We also wanted her relationship with Jeppard to be as authentic as possible, and Nonso (Anozie) did a spectacular job, gauging episode by episode how much she allowed Gus to get close to her. There are multiple narratives too, with an incredible cast bringing very strong characters to life, in the middle of a story full of intrigue, so it was the perfect trifecta for us.

T: Lately there seem to be more projects based on comics or books than original ideas. Why do you think the industry is looking to these sources?

SD: We are all the time looking for a good story, and we can find it even in a short story or an article, where someone has created something with some kind of beginning, middle and end from which to start. There are original stories that are also fantastic, but it is interesting to have something that is already more or less put together, and somehow it gives us the opportunity to imagine it as something possible. I don’t know if I could have visualized the story of “Sweet Tooth” if someone came to tell me, as I did when I read the comic. And I think the world of comics in particular pushes the boundaries in interesting ways, and taking them and bringing them to the screen is also very engaging and fun.

T: How do you expect the public to receive the series?

SD: I hope you enjoy this incredible adventure, which has a lot of heart. Both Robert (Downey Jr.) and I hope that people can get together with their family and look at it, for us it was important to create something that would work for all ages, something that we could sit and watch with our children, or that they could recommend to me. Mom, to see what it leaves us each and talk about it. Either for the pure spectacle of seeing it, or for the mystery and trying to elucidate where it is going. Perhaps because of the issues it touches, such as trying to find hope after experiencing incredible situations, not being afraid of our differences or creating a community of our own, these are things that I hope will resonate.