Summary of the game Barcelona vs Elche (3-2). GOALS.

The era of Xavi Hernandez as coach of Barcelona is being very complicated, but the quarry players are saving the team of the crisis in which they find themselves and before Elche it was the young people who feel the colors who they gave him an agonizing triumph.

The present of the culés looks a bit complicated, the future with players like Gavi, Nico, Jutgla Y Araujo, can be full of spirits and a football that can make a hobby fall in love again it has been severely hit by the results of its clubs this season.

Gavi was the engine of Barcelona, the youth squad threw the team on his shoulder, he moved the ball as he wanted and gave him back the illusion and smile to the fanatic culé.

The Catalens took the lead on the scoreboard with goals from Jutgla Y Gavi, the the latter’s score was a great goal, cleared rivals through the center of the court and then annihilated the goalkeeper with a powerful shot.

Gavi at the age of 17 he made us forget at times that the post-era Messi it has a big hole in an institution that got used to having the solution to all problems in the Argentine.

Everything done in the first half went overboard in the second. The Elche with very little reached them on the scoreboard with two goals in the same amount of minutes.

The quarry had to go out to shut up the boos, Gavi reappeared and Nico when the tie was practically sealed was the one that ordered to save the ball to give Barcelona three gold points who dreams of rising positions and entering the European competitions next season.