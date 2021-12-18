Stillwater Starring Matt Damon Arrives Homemade

GUADALAJARA, Jal., December 18, 2021.- Among the Universal Pictures Home Entertainment company launches in its various home and digital formats, the film Stillwater starring Matt Damon, Camille Cottin and Abigail Breslin stands out.

This is the latest feature film from Matt Damon who plays a thug from Oklahoma who is in France to visit his daughter, suspected of murder.

In a short talk with Matt Damon he shared what attracted him to play the character of Bill Baker. “There were a number of things, probably the main one being the fact that Tom McCarthy was directing the movie. I have wanted to work with him for a long time and I love his writing. I love his directing and the script was just beautiful. I’ve never played a role like this. I didn’t even realize it, I read the script and I thought I really loved the dynamic between all the characters, and it wasn’t until I started researching that I came down and got to know this bully from Oklahoma. “

For Matt Damon on this film working with Tom lived up to his expectations. “The only thing I can tell you, it was quite incredible. I had an amazing time working with them and I am very happy with what we did. I am proud of the work and sometimes, you have a lot of experience, but the work does not turn out exactly as you expected and this was one of those rare occasions where I got both, I had a really wonderful work experience and I learned a lot, “he concluded.

In the tape the plot follows Bill Baker (Damon), an American oil rig thug from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter (Breslin), in prison for a murder she claims not to have committed. Language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France, as it is his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.

As is the tradition in home formats and in their additional features on Blu-ray and DVD, the highlights are: An Alchemy of Points of View, An American in Marseille: Stillwater Locations and a talk with director Tom McCarthy.