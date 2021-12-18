Steven Spielberg, from the fear of the dark to winning the Oscar, the 75 years of the nerd who never stopped dreaming

Steven Spielberg, from fear of the dark to winning the Oscar

It seems like a lie, but Steven spielberg He is afraid of the dark. Except in movie theaters. For the creative genius who made his first home movie at age 12, that moment when the lights go out to start the projection feels too much like the happiness of a fulfilled dream. Although dreams for him are never a goal, but the constant that has governed his entire life, as his most famous phrase says: “I dream all the time; I make a living dreaming ”.

Spielberg was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on December 18, 1946 to a family of Orthodox Jews. His mother, Leah, was a pianist and restaurateur; his father, Arnold, an electronic engineer linked to computer development, and the boy Steve liked to borrow his Super 8 camera to make videos of his camps with the Boy Scouts. He came to film a 9-minute short which he called The last gunfight. By the time he was 13, he had already made a half-length war film called Escape to Nowhere with several of his schoolmates at the casting.

When the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona, they found a new, unpostponable pastime that they began to do every Saturday, without exception and without prejudice to Shabbat: going to the cinema to see the premieres. On those afternoons, he was fascinated by Peter Toole, Omar Sharif and Anthony Quinn in the classic of classics that, according to him, would launch him “on the great journey”, Lawrence of Arabia (1962).

Anthony Quinn, one of Spielberg’s idols, in “Our Lady of Paris”, 1956

The epic of David Lean’s film would forever mark his career with a subtlety that he was prepared to perceive: “Dreams do not appear screaming in your face, in front of your eyes. Appear without warning . The hardest thing to listen to are instincts, because human and personal intuition always whispers. You have to always be prepared to listen to what he says in your ear very from time to time ”, he says every time he is asked about his secrets who was destined to become the highest grossing film director of all time, capable of covering all genres with equal mastery.

His first independent film, which he shot in 1963, was nevertheless a resounding failure. “When I was a teenager, I stayed up all night writing a script and felt something that to this day I never tire of feeling. It was so close to the feeling of flying! –He told years ago about that Science Fiction project that over time would serve as the basis for Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) -. I mean when are you trying to put the words on paper, but you go three thoughts ahead, and it’s a race to write it all down before they go back to wherever those things originated. It’s called inspiration, and actually I made a movie out of that script that I wrote in one night. It’s called Firelight and it was actually horrible. “

What the immeasurable director, screenwriter and director, awarded only three Academy Oscars – two as director, for Schindler’s List (1993) and Saving Private Ryan (1998), and one for Best Picture, for the first – He capitalized on that experience of his youth was the obsession for an idea to be photographed as a formula to repeat: “That has been a magical position for me since then. It’s what I love: creating images to be able to look at them, so that they can look at them, and so that I can see how they look at them, which for me is the best part ”.

Schindler’s List

In the summer of ’64, the Spielbergs moved to California, and Steve did an internship at Universal Studios. The following year, when the parents divorced, he went with Arnold to Los Angeles, he had already heard the whisper: he had no interest in anything other than making movies. By 1968, Universal offered him a seven-year contract to direct television productions that made him the youngest director to sign a long-term deal with a Hollywood studio. He was only 22.

Since then, one dream led to another. And the experience, the prestige, the contacts and the money that he accumulated filming episodes of series and movies for TV (The Devil on Wheels and Crazy Escape), became a valuable asset when David Brown and Richard Zanuck gave him the opportunity to his life. Although that obsessive boy – practically a movie nerd – could have killed himself on the set that really started his film career.

When he filmed Jaws (1975), Steven Spielberg was 27 years old and almost drowned twice, in addition to being miraculously saved from the collision of two of the boats that were used on the set mounted on the Atlantic because – a beginner’s mistake or the genius of a visionary–, he flatly refused to shoot in a lake. They weren’t the only problems he faced while filming the first blockbuster, which starred Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and that seven-and-a-half-meter mechanical shark capable of terrorizing four generations, changed the history of cultural consumption. Over a hundred days of a horror shoot threatened to cancel the production that, against all odds, was Spielberg’s first major commercial and critical success. Jaws won three Oscars, and unleashed a true “Jaws Mania.”

Jaws, one of Spielberg’s greatest hits

As for filming in the sea instead of putting together a set that would imitate it in a lake where the situation could be controlled and problems such as the salt that corroded the mechanisms of the metal shark were avoided, for example, more than four decades later, it is possible to see there is another of the keys to the obsessive formula to not let your dreams escape. “If I had to say what I dedicate the most energy to,” he explained during a talk with students a few years ago, “it is to defend ideas that others do not understand.”

After the success of Jaws, Spielberg had all the credentials to do whatever he wanted. He turned down the offer to make the sequel and embarked with Dreyfuss on his great teenage dream: the alien movie Close Encounters of the Third Kind. During the auditions, in 1976, he had his own: he met the actress Amy Irving (whom Brian De Palma had directed in Carrie), who although she was too young for the role of Jillian Guiler, very soon began a courtship with him. director and moved into his bachelor department. The best was yet to come.

He was 35 years old when he teamed up with George Lucas to film Passengers of the Lost Ark (1981) with Harrison Ford, in Han Solo from Star Wars, as the main character. It would be the first adventure in the Indiana Jones saga, and also the one that opened the way for co-productions as a working method, something he did, for example, in those years with Poltergeist (on whose script he collaborated).

Indiana Jones, another of the director’s creations (Paramount)

It is said that at the premiere of ET (1982) at the Cannes Film Festival people cried and screamed so much that no one heard the end. Someone, again, had heard the whisper of his intuition to choose that perfect casting that, to this day, Drew Barrymore – who was only seven years old at the time – continues to feel him as his godfather. That string of numbers turned his back on him to found his own production company, Amblin. Since the mid-eighties, his name has been in the credits of most of the great titles for children and adolescents. The most outstanding: Gremlins (1984), The Goonies (1985), Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988), Back to the Future (1985), Men in Black (1997).

On June 13, 1985, their eldest son, Max, was born. And Spielberg married Amy Irving in November of that year. Their divorce in 1989 was considered the most expensive in history at the time. The relationship, which had always been stormy – they were separated for four years before Max’s birth – broke down when he fell in love with actress Cate Capshaw during the filming of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Steven Spielberg and his first wife, Amy Irving

Spielberg wanted to enforce the prenuptial agreement, but his wife’s lawyers did not let him pass the infidelity: had to pay him $ 100 million. Of course, Irving’s career suffered forever.

A few months later, on May 14, 1990, Sasha Rebecca was born, the first of her five children with Capshaw. They were married on October 12, 1991, and the Protestant actress converted to Judaism prior to the ceremony. He had spent more than a year studying. “This ‘shiksa’ made me a better Jew than my own parents: it made me regain my religious values,” Spielberg said that day.

Perhaps it was no coincidence that after that the next dream he indulged in was Schindler’s List (1993). The film about the man who risked his life to save more than a thousand during the Holocaust had been one of those obsessive ideas that the director preferred to keep in the rumor of his dreams for more than ten years because he did not feel “mature enough” to face it.

When finally the birth of his children made him carry “the responsibility of the Jewish heritage” on his shoulders, he began filming in Poland while editing Jurassic Park (1993). That, and the company of his wife and minor children, “was the only way to make the filming tolerable,” he says in the Joseph McBride biography. In addition to its first Oscar for Best Director, and the award for Best Film, it is considered one of the hundred best films in history.

Jurassic Park, another blockbuster film

A year later, he joined Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen, and with Bill Gates as one of his main investors, founded his production company Dreamworks, avant-garde in animation with films such as Antz (1998) and Shrek (2001). The creative dream had finished taking shape. Or not. Because the dream is always in motion. In fact, his second Oscar for Best Director for the war drama Saving Private Ryan (1998) was proof of that. And yet, he had to tolerate, then, being a victim of the trap of Harvey Wenstein, who would have operated so that the film did not also win in the Best Picture category, which then went to Shakespeare in Love, from his own production company.

It is impossible to list all the titles of a director aware that he was touched by the magic wand of Hollywood. Minority Report (2002), Catch Me If You Can (2002), The Terminal (2004), The War of the Worlds (2005), Munich (2005), The Adventures of Tintin (2009), Lincoln (2012), The Post (2017 ), are just a few of the many who have kept the wheel of dreams turning over the years.

Last June, in the middle of post-production on the remake of the musical West Side Story – it premiered in theaters last week – one of the few genres that had yet to be covered signed a contract with Netflix to produce several films per year, and has plans a sequel to Indiana Jones and another to Jurassic Park. He is also filming the semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans, with Michelle Williams as his mother, and Seth Rogen as his favorite uncle. “Anyone can have a more or less correct technique,” he explains over and over again in each Masterclass. The difference is in telling our own stories. Talk to your parents and, if you can, talk to your grandparents as well. Ask them about their stories. I promise you, as I promised my children, that you will not get bored. ” At 75, he never did. And it still entertains us as always, every time the light in the room goes out, the initial fear of the dark overcomes, and the dream of the cinema begins again.

