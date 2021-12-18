‘Spider-Man: no way home’: why Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy do not appear in the Marvel Studios movie | Kevin Feige | Kirsten Dunst | Emma Stone | Movies and series

Without being mean, we must say that it is Spider-Man week, without neglecting that a few months ago they were too, since each preview of the third Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland has kept fans with their hair on end. .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker