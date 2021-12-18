‘Spider-Man: no way home’: why Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy do not appear in the Marvel Studios movie | Kevin Feige | Kirsten Dunst | Emma Stone | Movies and series

Without being mean, we must say that it is Spider-Man week, without neglecting that a few months ago they were too, since each preview of the third Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland has kept fans with their hair on end. .

It is expected to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield together with Tom Holland in Spider-Man: no way home. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

The big mystery for fans was whether the previous two ‘arachnids’, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, would be part of the multiverse. Although surely several have already gone to see the movie of Marvel studios, This is not the time for spoilers yet.

This being the case and resolving some doubts from the public, Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, gave a very interesting recent interview to The New York Times, in which he explained why Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy, played by Kirsten dunst Y Emma StoneThey respectively do not appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Kevin Feige is a key player in the making of Marvel Studios movies and series. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios

He also referred to other characters who are not present in Sin camino a casa: “When people see the film, they will understand. It’s about history. It was a huge goal for all of us, Amy (Pascal) and Jon (Watts) and our writers, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, that Peter Parker’s senior year in high school not be lost amid the ensuing madness thanks to his encounter with Doctor Strange ”.

“That could easily have happened. And that’s why there aren’t 20 other people in the movie. “ added.

Kirsten Dunst played Mary Jane Watson between 2002 and 2007 for Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Photo: Sony Pictures

From today, Friday, December 17, Spider-Man: no way home is officially in all theaters around the world, So, if you’re one of those who still isn’t going to enjoy the ‘Spidey’ multiverse, what are you waiting for?