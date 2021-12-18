Sofía Vergara is the only one capable of making a jumpsuit much more ‘sexy’ than a red dress

Maybe neutral gray and vibrant yellow have been the colors chosen by Pantone this year and that the 500 shades of pink are triumphing in the street but if there is a infallible color to see you favored instantly, that will always be the Red. Any stylist can confirm that it is one of the few colors, in its most neutral version, capable of enhancing your features as if by magic. And if you already wear it in a dress version, the triumph is assured. But nevertheless, Sofia Vergara just posted on his social networks, and on the red carpet of the Kids Choice Awards, that this spring is much better a long low-cut jumpsuit.

Sofía Vergara shows, with this photo, how little has changed in 20 years

Sofía Vergara falls in love with her fans with the most beautiful red jumpsuit of the season

The actress of Modern family is a real expert in taking advantage, whatever you wear. It does not matter if the garment is simple jeans or if it is the most spectacular ball gown. And that’s just what he did last night at the Kids Choice Awards, of which she was one of the presenters. For this occasion, Sofía Vergara showed that this spring the red monkeys are going to triumph, even going so far as to outshine the most beautiful dresses. The garment in question? A design from the collection Pre-Fall 2021 from Brandon maxwell, with stylish neckline strapless and elephant foot flared at the bottom. As a complement, the Colombian opted for a black handbag signed by Dolce & Gabbana and a golden necklace with Egyptian flair.

Like a true supermodel: Sofía Vergara stars in the most explosive photoshoot

Style tips to wear a red party jumpsuit this spring

Forget the dresses, this spring it will be much more comfortable (and elegant) to go for the jumpsuits, especially the long ones. To combine it, identifies the record in which you are and choose footwear and accessories according to it. For informal plansYou can wear it with your favorite urban sports shoes, as well as with a denim jacket and the hair collected in a ponytail with a companion bow. If lsometimes it is more formal, or even like invited to a wedding, do like Sofía Vergara and bet on a pair of high-heeled sandals, stylish handbag clutch party and gold jewelry, which never fails. In the gallery you will find alternatives to the actress’s jumpsuit that, without any doubt, will grab everyone’s attention.

Click to see ‘El Armario de Sofía Vergara’, a format that breaks down in detail the keys to her current style and throughout the years. You can see more in the new video platform HELLO! PLAY, where you will find cooking programs, fashion, decoration and biographical documentaries of ‘royals’ and ‘celebrities’. Do not miss it!

