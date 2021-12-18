Christmas has arrived at the Epic Games Store with special offers and daily free games. So while we can enjoy all this during the final days of the year, from SomosXbox we bring you very good news for users of the Epic store. Although, thanks to the promotion ‘Epic Coupon‘ players will be able to get hold of Unlimited money coupons for the Epic Games Store for € 10.

Unlimited money coupons for the Epic Games Store can be purchased for each game you buy with a price above € 14.99 and that is within the store’s Christmas offers. In this way, you will receive a € 10 discount coupon at the end of the purchase, and you can do it unlimitedly until next January 6, 2022.

List of FREE games on Epic Games Store

So you can get unlimited money coupons for the Epic Games Store

The € 10 Epic coupon for the 2021 Christmas deals has been automatically added to all active Epic Games accounts, just log in and you will have it! A coupon will be applied to all eligible products in the shopping cart. Also, you will receive another coupon each time you complete a valid transaction. Epic coupons apply to a selection of games priced € 14.99 or more.