Six series to marathon before the end of the year

streaming platforms data.png Streaming platforms.

Six series to marathon on streaming platforms

Succession

Undoubtedly one of the series of the year, it has just finished broadcasting its third season And, after winning all the awards in 2020, she is already a favorite to win next year’s. Throughout the 29 episodes available, and with a fourth season in production, We follow the four children of Logan Roy, owner of the Waystar RoyCo media group, that when seeing that the state of health of his father worsens they begin to compete for the future of the company. But the patriarch is not dead yet and he will also want to play his rolel. The series is available in HBO Max.

Succession 2.jpg

You

This 2021 saw the third season of one of Netflix’s hit series in recent years. With confirmed fourth season, is the ideal time to get into the world of Joe Goldberg, a bookseller who becomes obsessed with women and uses technology to woo them and sustain their relationship. As the seasons go by, your attempts to sustain a relationship and not relapse into your harassment practices they will be complicated by who is next to him. There are three seasons of 10 episodes each, which are on Netflix.

series you netflix.jpeg

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

This Amazon flagship series, with multiple awards on the shelf, confirmed its fourth season for February 2022 after two years without new episodes. The story is set in New York, between the late 1950s and early 1960s, and follows Midge, a traditional housewife and mother who, being dumped by her husband, breaks into a comedy club and discovers a natural talent for stand-up. Over the next few seasons, Midge will find herself up against a world where female comedians are not the norm and struggles to balance her life and relationships with her new career. The series, starring Rachel Brosnahan, It has 26 episodes on Amazon Prime and the fourth season will arrive on February 18, with two weekly episodes.

mrs maisel prime Amazon Prime Video

Lupine

Netflix bet heavily on international productions and, along with The Squid Game, this series is also candidate to participate in the awards season that is about to begin. 25 years after his father hanged himself in jail, on trial for a crime he did not commit, professional thief Assane Diop is inspired by Arsenio Lupine to seek revenge. The miniseries features 10 episodes that can be seen on Netflix.

Lupine.jpg Netflix

Alone

In the field of miniseries, this anthology explore, through our past, present and future, the strange, beautiful, heartbreaking and hilarious truths of what it means to be human and how we connect with each other. The cast that has Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Anthony Mackie and Dan Stevens among others. Are 7 episodes and viewed on Amazon Prime.

alone prime Amazon Prime Video

Get back

In 1969, the Beatles got together for 3 weeks to compose and record a live album, a television show and a documentary. Things weren’t going to turn out the way they expected and that material would only see the light after its separation. In this documentary, Peter jackson (director of The Lord of the Rings trilogy) retrieve more than 50 hours of hidden material and create a fresh look at a time shrouded in myth for the four of Liverpool. Is it so the fights, but also the laughter, the compositions, the glimpses of each one’s future, the sadness and a lot, a lot of music. Are three parts, each the length of a movie, which show the inner workings of the most popular band of the last century in one of its most particular moments. It can be seen on Disney +