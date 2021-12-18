“Simple and elegant”, Pautips recreates one of Selena Gómez’s looks

Pautips. Photo: Instagram @pautips

As an influencer, the content you offer Pautips In his social networks he is focused mainly on makeup, therefore, among the many videos that he publishes in this regard recently, one stands out that featured Selena Gómez or, rather, one of the looks of the American actress and singer. Thus, on Thursday, December 16, the Bogota influencer published a video titled as: “Recreating the look of Selena Gomez.”

In the clip, Pautips puts on makeup and combs her hair like the ‘Wolves’ interpreter, although it is worth clarifying, her goal is apparently not to look like her but simply to replicate her makeup. Then, the chosen look is one that the actress also frequently wears: hair collected, eyeshadow and lipstick in earth tones and subtle outlines.

Pautips Instagram Stories. Photo: @pautips

Among the comments that users sent her, the influencer came out very flattered, of course, there was no shortage of who wrote “you look a lot like Selena” or asked to continue with videos of this style around recreations of the singer’s looks, Along the same theme, they also asked for similar content on other international entertainment figures such as Ariana Grande.

Pautips Instagram post. Photo: @pautips

In this year, Selena Gómez collaborated musically with Camilo:

Since the Colombian singer, Camilo Echeverry, announced on August 23 that he would launch a song in conjunction with Selena Gómez, his audience, users on social networks and the media were aware of every advance that was published on the subject or your video clip. Then, Since August 27, all the fans of both singers have been able to see the music video for ‘999 ′ that, if we talk about views on YouTube, the audiovisual piece of the song goes to today for the figure of more than 20 million.

Regarding the cinematographic and television field, in recent times the artist’s public saw her developing as an actress in feature films such as ‘The dead do not die’, released in 2019 with Jim Jarmusch carrying the title of director. On the other hand, and speaking of his work on television, Gómez also gave his acting contribution to the series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ (2021); the cast of the production also includes the acting work of Steve Martin.

“I am very proud and beyond excited for all of you to see this. I hope you have as much fun watching it as we did. I love you guys! ”, Wrote Selena Gómez last August, around the time the series premiered.

As for Pautips, beyond the creation of content, he has also stepped on the business field, for example, among his work tasks in this field he has makeup lines. In addition, he also released a book named ‘Your best version’. And, since he is an influencer, you can mention his followers on Instagram, who currently number eight million.

KEEP READING:

La Liendra and his inspiring message: “I want to congratulate you because you continue to believe in life, even if life does not give you reasons”

Farina and Arcángel released the video for ‘Húmeda’

‘Encanto’ will land on Disney +, there is already a release date for the film on the platform

J Balvin, accessory to a marriage proposal