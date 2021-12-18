“She knows now that he loves her”: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are closer than ever

These are complex days for Travis scott Y Kylie jenner. Despite the fact that the couple is in full countdown to becoming parents for the second time, the separation rumors and the Astroworld tragedy has Stormi’s parents in the media’s eye.

But despite what has been commented, after an article in W magazine was made public in which it was ensured that the couple was no longer together, a source close to Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner stated that they are closer than ever. This is how he published it HollywoodLife

“Travis has been with Kylie non-stop for several weeks and will be by her side for the foreseeable future. The tragedy has really changed Travis and his relationship with Kylie. “said this informant.

According to this source, “After Astroworld, Travis woke up and realized that his career is no longer the most important thing in his life.” In a scenario where many would be turning their backs on Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner supported him and they have become close due to this situation.

“She knows now that he loves her and that he wants to be with her and wants to be the father of her two children that she has always wanted him to be”, sentenced the informant.

Travis Scott’s hard days that have garnered support from Kylie Jenner

Some days ago, Khloé Kardashian denied the rumors of breakup between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The celebrity was also in charge of the baby shower offered to Stormi’s mother last Sunday, where Travis Scott would have kept a low profile, after being removed from the Coachella poster, despite the fact that he would have offered to play for free.

On Thursday, the bad news for the rapper continued, after autopsies of the Ten Astroworld Victims Confirmed They Died From Compression Asphyxiation, after being crushed to death during the Travis Scott concert in Houston.