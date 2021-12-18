Shamans prepare forum in Mérida to face diseases with ancient Mayan medicine

For the benefit of humanity in the Autonomous Peninsular Maya Indigenous XXV Forum and permanent, they talked about the next congress of mayan priests who, through acupuncture and alternative therapies, seek to face diseases such as cancer so that society knows that there are alternatives that Mayan descendants they bring from their ancestors.

In a press conference the priests and shamans Filiberto Ku Chan, TI Burcio Can, Eduardo Chan gave us all the details about this forum that seeks to make known that there are alternatives to cure serious diseases and not serious, that come from the time of the Mayans, and that are ancestral knowledge for the benefit of society.

