Shamans prepare forum in Mérida to face diseases with ancient Mayan medicine

For the benefit of humanity in the Autonomous Peninsular Maya Indigenous XXV Forum and permanent, they talked about the next congress of mayan priests who, through acupuncture and alternative therapies, seek to face diseases such as cancer so that society knows that there are alternatives that Mayan descendants they bring from their ancestors.

In a press conference the priests and shamans Filiberto Ku Chan, TI Burcio Can, Eduardo Chan gave us all the details about this forum that seeks to make known that there are alternatives to cure serious diseases and not serious, that come from the time of the Mayans, and that are ancestral knowledge for the benefit of society.

Filiberto Ku explained that many years ago since the supposed end of the world, people passed to another dimension, where the Mayans of the Peninsula would contribute more grains of sand, so this day they come to present their Mayan ancestral knowledge through alternative therapies using their spirituality, such as the ancient mayan acupuncture and cancer treatments.

He said that today they have hatcheries of rattlesnakes in the community of Calakmul, Campeche, that combining the blood of this, with cosmic stone and other elements, create a treatment that can ensure that they have had several successful cases against cancer, and that today they make known to the world, the treatment consists of extracting the blood in moons full, so to take it you must go to Calakmul, where a ritual is performed, combining therapy with spirituality, they do ‘magic’.

Even though the Chamber of Deputies wants to prohibit them from carrying out these practices, they want to do this for the benefit of humanity, so they only seek to imply that the true power is knowledge, through therapies to combat psoriasis or diabetes that in 30 days they assure you to level your glucose.

Also with Mayan acupuncture they seek to purify accumulated bad blood through accesses, as well as eliminate bad air that we have in the body, to avoid diseases that affect later such as cancer, these acupuncture can be in the whole body or only in the area that you feel affected, emphasizing that this is not witchcraft but ancestral knowledge.

These therapies will be done today from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., as well as tomorrow from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for the general public and in the same way, will be performing these treatments once a month for people who cannot reach the therapies. The cost is from 500 to 1500 in which there will be from acupuncture treatments until clean in charge of Eduardo chan in calle 56 No 448 by 51 del Centro.

