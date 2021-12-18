Seven movies to discover or watch again at Christmas (and where to see them)

Yes, in case you hadn’t heard, we are going into Christmas time. Surely you will have more than one free afternoon after a feast, in which you feel like lie on the couch with a movie … You do not have to see the typical Love Actually, The Holiday, far from it Caught up in christmas. These are some alternative proposals.

Edward Scissorhands

A 90s classic by Tim Burton, starring first-timers Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder. During a Christmas night, an old woman tells her granddaughter the fantastic story of Eduardo Scissorhands, a mysterious and romantic young man created by an inventor who could not finish his work and left him blades instead of fingers. The perfect movie for a Christmas afternoon. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Smoke

Just because of Harvey Keitel’s account at the end of the film, a wonderful modern Christmas story, This movie is already worth it. The script is by Paul Auster, and they say he was more involved in directing as well. It tells the story of several people entering and leaving a tobacconist on a corner of Brooklyn. Essential. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

How beautiful it is to live

Classic by Frank Capra, released in 1946, a must see at least once in your life. All in this comedy-drama, starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, breathe good feelings. It tells the story of a man who has decided to commit suicide on Christmas Eve 1945, but when he is about to do so, something extraordinary happens. Available at Filmin.

The laws of the border

It has nothing to do with the Christmas spirit, but it never hurts a good action movie after a heavy meal. Director Daniel Monzn (Cell 211) takes us back to the summer of 1978, when a 17-year-old introverted boy meets a delinquent couple in Chinatown, and joins their gang. Very entertaining. With a good roster of newcomer actors led by Begoa Vargas. Available on Netflix.

The lady in the van

On old age and poverty, looked at with humor, this drama with a comic point in the English style, starring an excellent Maggie Smith. The film tells the story of an old woman who parks her dilapidated van at the door of a writer’s house. What at first was going to be temporary, a grudging favor, ends up turning into a relationship that will change both of their lives. You can watch it on Netflix.

Placido

For many, the best Spanish film of all time, an unforgettable comedy by Berlanga, with a wonderful cast of actors, from Jos Luis Lpez Vzquez to Amparo Soler Leal or Pepe Isbert. In a provincial city everyone is revolutionized with the campaign “Sit a poor man at your table”, that some bourgeois ladies have set in motion. Meanwhile, Plcido has to participate with his motorcycle in a charity parade, but a problem arises and he sets himself up. Impressive. To see each year around these dates. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

La La Land

Is there anyone who does not want to fall in love with this movie again? It is one of the best musicals there is, perfect for A Christmas Vacation Afternoon with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. It tells the story of an aspiring actress who works as a waitress and meets a handsome jazz pianist who dreams of opening his own music club. They fall in love and dream of succeeding in their artistic careers, but fate threatens to tear them apart. Unforgettable. You can watch it on Netfli and Amazon Prime Video.

