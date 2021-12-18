Serie A | Inter Milan thrashed and strengthened its leadership

The Inter de Milan I visited the Salernitana in the eighteenth round of Serie A, with the aim of adding the three points to be able to put pressure on his rivals for the rest of the day. The classification is tight at the top of Calcio and Simone Inzaghi’s men have not failed today, beating their rival at home comfortably.

Ivan Perisic opened the scoring in the 11th minute and Denzel Dumfries would extend the lead shortly after for the visitors in this case at 33 ‘. So the Nerazurri could go with a comfortable score at half-time. What’s more at 51 ‘, shortly after the restart, Alexis Sánchez increased a little more the differences with the third goal in the week that has been placed back at FC Barcelona. And with the Salerno team already beaten, Lautaro Martínez scored the fourth in the 77th minute, While Roberto Gagliardini was fifth on 88 ‘.