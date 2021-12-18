Selena Gómez will produce a series in Spanish for the Televisa and Univision platforms

Selena Gomez will debut as a producer with her own series in Spanish (Photo: REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni)

Univision announced that he partnered with Selena Gomez to produce a Serie that will be transmitted through the platform streaming in 2022.

This Tuesday Univision television announced through a press release that Selena Gomez is its new partner, who will be the executive producer of her first series in Spanish My Neighbor the Poster, with his own company July Moon Productions.

The company explained that this series is a crime and will be based on a real murder that shocked Texas at the time. The story of Juan Guerrero Chapa, a lawyer for the Gulf Cartel who also had relationships with the United States government.

This series will consist of three parts that will explore how “the assassination revealed the tentacles of the Mexican cartels in the United States”And the way in which all these events caused, little by little, chaos to unfold in the city.

Gomez will bring to the screen a real criminal case that shook Texas and revealed the links of authorities with the US government (Photo: EFE / Guillaume Horcajuelo / File)



“Thanks to unprecedented access to the prosecutor in charge, extensive case files and interviews, the series reveals a family drama involving parents, family squabbles and a thirst for revenge, in addition to details that continue to emerge to this day as the search for justice continues ”, the letter reads.

For her part, the actress and singer also spoke about what this new project means for her in her career and to be able to bring this crime story to the small screen.

“I’m a fan of true crime seriesAnd the case of the murder of Juan Guerrero Chapa interested me immediately. Not only did it take place near where I grew up in Texas, it is a story like no other. I’m very excited to partner with Univision and really unveil all the hidden aspects of her double life, ”said Gomez.

The platform is the result of a merger between Univision and Televisa (Photo: Televisa / Univision)

As shared by the Executive Vice President of the platform that Univision will launch, Rodrigo Mazón, Since this company is the most important creator of content in Spanish for the United States, their priority is to offer original projects to their audience, but also to seek culturally relevant stories for their consumers, as well as invest in Latina creators.

In the statement, the company also highlighted its efforts to produce quality content in Spanish for an audience that is not only Spanish-speaking, as they intend to distribute their projects internationally with the platform of streaming. Such is his recent agreement with Eugenio Derbez, who will also collaborate in the creation of new productions.

On the other hand, it is mentioned that said platform, which will be launched next year, will offer two ways to consume its content; the first is “a service of streaming unified global that will include a new level premium with subscription (SVOD) ”, and another that will be more extensive and gratuitous, but with advertising.

Once it is realized the already announced merger between Univision and Televisa, more details about the platform will be shared.

The first of the platform’s producers is Eugenio Derbez, who confirmed that he will have his own channel (Photo: EFE / Javier Rojas)



Last October it was announced that Eugenio Derbez and his production house 3Pas Studios, co-founded with its partner Ben Odell, they signed an agreement to produce exclusive content and completely in Spanish for the next streaming platform of Televisa and Univision and in an interview for Despierta América, the actor revealed more details about it.

The comedian revealed that he will have his own channel, in which in addition to bringing back his old characters and shows, he will also produce new ones. “They offered me here on the platform to have my own channel, the Derbez Channel and I am excited because I will have the possibility to pass my programs and not only The P. Luche Family, otherwise also my sketches of 1994, with characters that I don’t even remember that I had done ”.

