Selena Gomez reveals how wearing makeup affected her since she was 7

Selena has opened up about the consequences of being exposed to media attention from such a young age. “It certainly comes with a lot of pressure. It’s hard to relax when you feel like everyone is watching, judging and commenting on your every move, every look or every wardrobe change,” he told SModa.

Therefore, the famous confessed that one of the best ways to change the stereotypes and pressure was to create his line of makeup that encourages inclusion and diversity. “You are not defined by a photo, a ‘like’ or a comment”, can be read in a sentence from the Instagram account of Rare Beauty.