Seeing that Martino can leave, Vela and the player who would ask for his return to El Tri

The player that Vela would like in the Tri i leaves Martino

December 18, 2021 · 03:00 am

Carlos candle learned of the possibility of a departure from Gerardo Martino of the national team, all due to the lack of results. This generates that the footballer reopens the range of possibilities to return to Tri.

This return would be conditioned to the issue of having a player that he likes as a partner for the attack, but also with the arrival of another element to the ranks of the national team, which at this moment needs Vela more than ever.

At a press conference in LAFC, Vela made it clear that it is not closed to return and that his intention is that if he returns, that the best Mexicans of the moment will also return. This is how I would put on the table the names of Javier Hernández and Julian Araujo so that they continue in El Tri.

Why don’t they call Hernández to the national team?

According to the interview they did with Yon de Luisa on Telemundo, Chicharito does not return to the national team because he would have asked for money in exchange for his services as a player, something that the FMF does not accept.

