Sebastián Córdova will sign his contract with Tigres on Tuesday

Tigers already wait for Sebastian Cordova. The 24-year-old footballer will arrive this Tuesday at Monterrey to sign the contract that officially unites him with the felines for the next four years.

This information was released by the journalist from Multimedios, Channel 6 and RG LA DEPORTIVA, Willie gonzalez. Once his bond has been signed and the pertinent medical examinations approved, the footballer will officially join the felines of the north.

“This Tuesday Sebastián Córdova comes to Monterrey to sign the contract with Tigres. This Tuesday the contract closes. Once signed it becomes official. 4 year contract“, wrote Willie gonzalez on his Twitter account.

The set of Tigers He would thus be winning the game at Chivas, who a few weeks ago were looking for a exchange between Uriel Antuna and Sebastián Córdova, a situation that finally will not occur due to the fact that the one that emerged from the azulcrema quarry reached the feline box.

Also, the arrival of Cordova to Tigers will involve the reunion of the footballer with Miguel Herrera, strategist who recently led him at the club America.

Why is Córdova leaving America?

The youth was losing prominence with the Eagles since the arrival of Santiago SolariIn the first instance, the Argentine strategist used him as a starter, but with the passage of the games he was relegated to the substitute bench. Cordova is looking to be the protagonist and add minutes, a situation that he hopes to achieve with Tigers.