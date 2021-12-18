Sclerosis, Migrant, Alejandro Sanz, Brad Pitt, Steven Spielberg
Dying is not a catastrophe, going a day without eating I know it is.
Updated December 18, 2021
The proper names of December 18 in Today’s Facts they focus on Hope Y Malachi and in that of Keith richards, guitarist of The Rolling Stones what birthday.
National Multiple Sclerosis Day
Ephemeris
On a day like today, in 1812 the first Extraordinary Christmas Draw of the National Lottery; In 1859 the Pious Society of Saint Francis de Sales was founded in Italy or Salesian Congregation by san Juan Bosco; In 1940 Hitler orders the invasion of Russia (Operation Barbarossa); in 1995 Javier Solana takes office as Secretary General of NATO; in 2005 Evo Morales wins the presidential elections in Bolivia.
Character of the day
Willy brandt, actually Herbert Karl Frahm (December 18, 1913 – October 8, 1992), German Social Democratic politician, Chancellor between 1969 and 1974. Nobel Peace Prize for improving relations with the German Democratic Republic, Poland and the Soviet Union (Ostpolitik).
His phrases
“A situation becomes hopeless when you start to think it is hopeless.”
“Allowing an injustice means opening the way for all who follow.”
“Only he who knows fear has value.”
The Swiss painter was also born on December 18 Paul klee (1879), Russian dictator Joseph Stalin (1878-1953), actor and television presenter Jesus Bridge (1930-2000), the guitarist of the Rolling Stones, Keith richards (1943), American filmmaker Steven spielberg (1946), American actor Brad Pitt (1963), Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz (1968), the Spanish footballer Santiago Cañizares (1969), the Spanish tennis player Arantxa Sánchez Vicario (1971), American actress Katie holmes (1978) and the American singer Christina Aguilera (1980).
Saints of the day
Hope, name derived from the Latin “spes” which means “hope”.
The joke
The latest definitions
Polynesia: policewoman who does not understand explanations.
Graffiti
The arrow that indicates the way and the path that leads to the summit is called action.
Saying
I would like to do everything that the dead man did,
To read and meditate
Lord, God, my Savior, by day and by night I cry to you: reach out to you my supplication, incline your ear to my cry.
There are three things that never go back. The word spoken, the arrow thrown, and the opportunity lost.
Dying is not a catastrophe
