Safety pin! María Becerra announced the date of her next concert

ARGENTINA – Mary Calf She has established herself as the Argentine artist of the moment. It was positioned as the most listened to of Spotify during this year and was nominated for the Latin Grammy. Worthy acknowledgments for a person who always dreamed of being a singer to become a clear example that everything in life comes. With work and discipline, of course.

A few days have passed since the interpreter of “My weakness” finished what was her first concert tour in her native country, Argentina. He made a total of 22 presentations at the Gran Rivadavia theater and his fans enjoyed them from beginning to end. The native of Quilmes She exceeded all expectations and proved that she is made to shine on stage.

So far in his short artistic career, Mary Calf He has surprised his audience with incredible songs, both collaborations and his own. His style is unique. A detail that has captivated his fans and his own teammates, but now he is coming for more. Shortly after having finished the first stop of the “Animal Tour”, the young woman announced what her next event will be.

“I want to give you this news that we have been planning for months and I couldn’t wait to tell you. This April 14, Animal Tour will be at the Geba stadium !! Tickets have just gone on sale. They have the link in my profile and in my stories, “wrote the artist next to the official image. Almost two thousand people spoke and another 293 thousand left their respective likes.

“What happiness mioooo God !! I’m dying to see you there to dance and sing my songs at the top of my lungs! We are going to break it, it is going to be the best show of their lives, I see you there. It’s a completely new show, “he said. Mary Calf. Thus, the prominent interpreter confirmed that she is working on a different presentation than the one she had initially shown.