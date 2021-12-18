Robert Pattinson masturbated on set to completion, and 16 wild things celebrities did to bring their character to life

At least some won an Oscar for so much effort.

Daniel Day-Lewis refused to get up from his wheelchair while filming My left Foot And he hurt two ribs from it. Insisted that staff spoon feed him.

Because real-life artist Christy Brown could only control his left foot, Daniel also learned to paint with a knife that he held between his toes.

Hilary Swank attempted to “pretend to be a boy” by cutting her hair, covering her breasts, speaking in a deeper voice, and pulling her socks over her pants in preparation for playing trans man Brandon Teena in Boys Don’t Cry.

Lady Gaga “lived” as Patrizia Reggiani for “a year and a half” and only spoke with an Italian accent for nine of those months while filming. House of gucci.

She confessed to British Vogue: “It has been three years since I started doing it and, being honest and transparent, I lived like [Reggiani] for a year and a half and spoke with an accent [italiano] for nine of those months off camera. I never gave in, I stayed with her. “

Jamie Foxx used prosthetic eyelids to keep his eyes glued shut for 14 hours a day when he played Ray Charles in the film. Ray.

He told the New York Times that he had panic attacks for the first two weeks of filming before getting used to the “claustrophobic feeling.” He even recounted that the cast and support staff often forgot that he couldn’t see and accidentally “left him sitting alone at a table after lunch, assuming he could get back on set on his own.”

Leonardo DiCaprio slept inside an animal carcass, ate raw bison meat, and was on the verge of hypothermia playing Hugh Glass in The Revenant.

However, in real life Leo is strictly vegetarian.

Robert Pattinson masturbated on set (until finished) when he played Salvador Dalí in Little ashes.

When asked why he didn’t pretend to do it in front of the camera, Robert confessed, “It just doesn’t work, so I indulged myself in front of the camera.”

Ashton Kutcher came down with pancreatitis and was hospitalized twice (!!!!) in preparation to play Steve Jobs in Jobs.

Steve Jobs was known to be a “frugivore” and lived primarily on a diet of fruits, which Ashton tried to replicate. His wife Mila Kunis recounted: “It was very silly. At one point I only ate grapes … and we ended up in the hospital twice, with pancreatitis! It was real nonsense!”

Charlize Theron wore false teeth, shaved her eyebrows, dried out and plumped her hair, and put on 50 pounds to play serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster.

She said, “We weren’t playing ‘let’s try to make Charlize look ugly.’ I didn’t want to look like a cartoon, I just wanted to look like Aileen.”

Forest Whitaker stayed in character by playing Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland, even off set. It got so intense that even his family stopped talking to him.

He also learned to speak Swahili and mainly ate mashed bananas and beans.

Margot Robbie trained in ice skating five hours a day, five days a week, and for five months to play Tonya Harding in I am tonya. He tried so hard that he had a herniated disc in his neck.

She said: “When you are a girl you are not afraid, but from the age of 26 you are very afraid.”

Joaquin Phoenix completely abandoned his sense of self, refused to speak to his family, and lived strictly as Johnny Cash throughout the filming of Johnny and June: passion and madness.

He confessed: “I leave my normal life when I work. I don’t put on my clothes or listen to the music that defines who I am. I don’t communicate with friends or family. It sounds intense and it is. The process of getting into character is really difficult.”

Jennifer Lopez slept in Selena Quintanilla’s bed as she prepared to play the singer in Selena

“I soaked myself in it, watched every interview I could,” he said. “I slept in his bed, at his house. I talked to the whole family, I spent time with them. It is something melancholic and beautiful at the same time.”

Adrien Brody got rid of his apartment, sold his car, unplugged his phones, and lost 40 pounds on a crash diet to play Wladyslaw Szpilman in The pianist.

“I missed everyone and everything good,” he told BBC News, “but I wanted to feel like I was experiencing something, I wanted to feel the journey and I could feel it.” Even after the movie it took him “more than half a year” to get back to his normal life.

Gary Oldman was poisoned with nicotine after smoking the equivalent of $ 20,000 of Winston Churchill’s favorite cigars for Darkest Hour.

Gary even went so far as to say, “You can’t play Winston Churchill without a cigar.”

Colin Firth had headaches, a pinched nerve in his arm, and a stutter of his own after playing George VI in The king’s speech.

“I had to learn to stutter and then play someone who is desperately trying not to. That made my left arm go to sleep, which was very peculiar. I must have been pressing something, pinching some nerve.

It was a semi-paralysis that lasted three or four days, “he explained. “Derek Jacobi told me, ‘You may find it will affect your speech patterns for some time. When the job is done don’t worry, it will go away.’

16.

Val Kilmer got so into the role of Jim Morrison, in The Doors, that he needed therapy to get out of character.

Fans, and even bandmates, mistook Val for the real Jim Morrison on many occasions. Some even have tattoos of him. “It still amazes me to see people with a tattoo of me playing Jim,” he said. “It happens more often than you think.”

17.

And finally, Christian Bale got a $ 3,000 neck exercise machine so he could thicken his neck to look like Dick Cheney’s for Vice.

He also learned a lot about heart attacks and his research, in fact, he ended up saving director Adam McKay’s life when he had one.

