Robert Pattinson masturbated on set to completion, and 16 wild things celebrities did to bring their character to life
At least some won an Oscar for so much effort.
one.
Daniel Day-Lewis refused to get up from his wheelchair while filming My left Foot And he hurt two ribs from it. Insisted that staff spoon feed him.
two.
Hilary Swank attempted to “pretend to be a boy” by cutting her hair, covering her breasts, speaking in a deeper voice, and pulling her socks over her pants in preparation for playing trans man Brandon Teena in Boys Don’t Cry.
3.
Lady Gaga “lived” as Patrizia Reggiani for “a year and a half” and only spoke with an Italian accent for nine of those months while filming. House of gucci.
Four.
Jamie Foxx used prosthetic eyelids to keep his eyes glued shut for 14 hours a day when he played Ray Charles in the film. Ray.
5.
Leonardo DiCaprio slept inside an animal carcass, ate raw bison meat, and was on the verge of hypothermia playing Hugh Glass in The Revenant.
6.
Robert Pattinson masturbated on set (until finished) when he played Salvador Dalí in Little ashes.
7.
Ashton Kutcher came down with pancreatitis and was hospitalized twice (!!!!) in preparation to play Steve Jobs in Jobs.
8.
Charlize Theron wore false teeth, shaved her eyebrows, dried out and plumped her hair, and put on 50 pounds to play serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster.
9.
Forest Whitaker stayed in character by playing Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland, even off set. It got so intense that even his family stopped talking to him.
10.
Margot Robbie trained in ice skating five hours a day, five days a week, and for five months to play Tonya Harding in I am tonya. He tried so hard that he had a herniated disc in his neck.
eleven.
Joaquin Phoenix completely abandoned his sense of self, refused to speak to his family, and lived strictly as Johnny Cash throughout the filming of Johnny and June: passion and madness.
12.
Jennifer Lopez slept in Selena Quintanilla’s bed as she prepared to play the singer in Selena
13.
Adrien Brody got rid of his apartment, sold his car, unplugged his phones, and lost 40 pounds on a crash diet to play Wladyslaw Szpilman in The pianist.
14.
Gary Oldman was poisoned with nicotine after smoking the equivalent of $ 20,000 of Winston Churchill’s favorite cigars for Darkest Hour.
fifteen.
Colin Firth had headaches, a pinched nerve in his arm, and a stutter of his own after playing George VI in The king’s speech.
16.
Val Kilmer got so into the role of Jim Morrison, in The Doors, that he needed therapy to get out of character.
17.
And finally, Christian Bale got a $ 3,000 neck exercise machine so he could thicken his neck to look like Dick Cheney’s for Vice.
This post was translated from English.