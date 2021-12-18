Rihanna prepares her return to the music scene: “Soon, soon”

“Soon, soon, soon”, this is how the singer responded Rihanna to a paparazzi who approached her this week in the middle of the street to ask her about her expected – and still hypothetical – return to the music scene, as well as to take some lucrative photos of her.

Remember that The pop diva has not released unreleased record material since the publication of her album ANTI in 2016, more than five years ago. The Barbadian artist – who was recently named a ‘national hero’ of the now Caribbean republic – has been building a more than remarkable economic empire ever since thanks to her ‘Fenty’ line of clothing, accessories and cosmetics.

The singer herself assured a few months ago that, despite the fact that her professional priority is currently in the fashion sector, her love for music has not dissipated over time and that she is always on the lookout for original ideas and melodies to put together his next record project, one that his fans have been eagerly awaiting for five years.

“I am always working on new music. Just because I haven’t put out an album in several years doesn’t mean I’m not working on it.. What I can’t do is put out new music just because people are wanting it. I want it to be worth having waited so long, and I assure you that it will be, “said Rihanna, who recently had to deny rumors that she was expecting her first child with the rapper. ASAP Rocky.

