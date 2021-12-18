Rihanna honored with designation of “national heroine” of Barbados

Barbados, country from which the singer is originally Rihanna, celebrated its transition from monarchy to republic after some four centuries of submission to the British monarchy. On November 30, now official Barbados Independence Day, Rihanna received recognition from the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we present to you the one designated as the national heroine of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty, “the prime minister told the crowd, adding:” May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation with your deeds, with your actions, and may you earn merit wherever you go. “

