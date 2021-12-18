Rihanna honored with designation of “national heroine” of Barbados

Barbados, country from which the singer is originally Rihanna, celebrated its transition from monarchy to republic after some four centuries of submission to the British monarchy. On November 30, now official Barbados Independence Day, Rihanna received recognition from the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we present to you the one designated as the national heroine of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty, “the prime minister told the crowd, adding:” May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation with your deeds, with your actions, and may you earn merit wherever you go. “

Singer, businesswoman, fashion designer, actress, diplomat, writer and dancer, the makeup and fashion mogul had been named an ambassador for Barbados in 2018. She also became one of the cultural ambassadors of the Caribbean island country in 2008, performing duties promotion for your Ministry of Tourism.

According to a statement from the Information Office of the Government of Barbados Released at the time, the position gives the celebrity “specific responsibility for promoting education, tourism and investment for the island.”

The British sovereign Elizabeth II continues to be the head of state of 15 countries (including the United Kingdom), of which the most important are Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

In a measure that received great support in the country, Barbados formally severed ties with the British monarchy by becoming a republic nearly 400 years after the first English ship arrived on the Caribbean island.

Rihanna, an icon of pop culture through his music and fashion with his revolutionary brand “Savage X Fenty”, receives the recognition, because “he has infused imagination to the world through the search for excellence with his creativity, for his discipline and, above all, for his extraordinary commitment to his homeland, “according to Mottley.

The island positioned Sandra Mason, until now the country’s governor general, as head of state, who was elected on October 21.