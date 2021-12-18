Review of ‘A Question of Blood (Stillwater)’: An American in Marseille

The criticisms of Daniel Farriol:

Question of blood

(Stillwater)

Question of Blood (Stillwater) is a thriller American drama directed by Tom mccarthy (Spotlight, The Visitor), who also co-writes the script with Thomas bidegain (A prophet, Of rust and bone), Noah Debré (Dheepan, The Faithful) Y Marcus hinchey (All good things, come Sunday). The story follows Bill Baker, a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to prove the innocence of his daughter who is incarcerated for a murder that he claims not to have committed. It is starring Matt Damon (The last duel, A life in style), Camille Cottin (The beasts, so close, so far), Abigail breslin (Maggie, Final Girl), Lilou Siauvaud, Idir Azougli, Deanna Dunagan, Naidra Ayadi Y William Nadylam. The film was released in theaters in Spain on August 13, 2021. From December 15, 2021 it can be seen on platforms such as Movistar +, Rakuten TV Y Filmin.

Culture shock

Question of Blood (Stillwater) could have become a thriller common action. In fact, apparently the initial script had that focus, however it was the director Tom mccarthy the one who decided to approach the investigation intrigue from a more human and moral side. There is a lot of classicism in the staging, something that could easily relate it to some of the best films from Clint eastwood or with that capital work that also went something unnoticed entitled One of us (Thomas bezucha, 2020). It is an adult cinema that shuns the fanfare of fireworks and proposes deep reflections so that the viewer must get involved in its postulates and ethical debates.

Taking as reference the real history of Amanda knox, the film follows in the footsteps of Bill Baker, a tough Oklahoma oil rig operator who must travel to Marseille to visit his daughter, who is in prison for a murder that he claims not to have committed. Once there, given the refusal of his lawyer to reopen the case, he will decide to start an investigation on his own to clarify what really happened and try to locate Akim, the alleged real murderer according to his daughter. Fortunately, in this quixotic crusade, he will have the support and help of a French citizen, Virginie, who will serve as an interpreter to communicate with others. She is a theater actress closely linked to activism and social causes who has a young daughter who immediately becomes fond of Bill. Question of Blood (Stillwater) proposes a delicate deconstruction of the (anti) American hero taking him to an environment where he feels strange (foreigner) in which he must get used to language, cultural and even legal barriers.

The characters in the foreground

Question of Blood (Stillwater) is a thriller who often focuses on emotions and leaves intrigue aside. To unravel the truth of what happened with the nuances that all subjectivity hides, Tom mccarthy changes the meticulous journalistic investigation of Spotlight (2015) for the somewhat clumsy investigations of a devoted father who walks through the most marginal neighborhoods of Marseille. In reality, it is a path to personal redemption with which he seeks to recover his daughter and heal some memories of the past that he prefers to forget. Although the plot is effectively sustained and incorporates some well-structured twists, the focus of the film is on the more intimate and everyday aspects of the characters.

Without intending to, Bill ends up building a new life in France, along with Virginie and her daughter Maya. The evolution of that relationship is very well written and narrated, without rushing, emphasizing the most traditional details to dress it in realism. Bill and Virgine are from different worlds and cultures, two people with unusual who find themselves at the right time in their lives to build something together. Through that strange but pretty relationship McCarthy and its screenwriters manage to slip some moral questions about current American society. Culture shock, the way to deal with racism, the Deep America of the Trump era or the debate on the possession of weapons in the civil sphere, are all sharp topics that are treated with subtlety, without Manichaeisms and even with doses of humor.

Question of Blood (Stillwater) it is also a story of sacrifice. To put family ties before our personal well-being. From learning to deal with our inner demons to appease the origin of our differences. The film is a human story about sincere emotions, about forgiveness and about second chances that would well deserve public recognition.

