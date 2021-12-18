Reese Witherspoon’s children succeed as role models for Beyoncé

Reese witherspoon, star of ‘A very legal blonde’ has two children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe aged 22 and 18 respectively who are succeeding in their respective careers. Ava started out in the modeling world in 2018, while Deacon just released her first single and you’re doing your first steps as a model.

This time they both look spectacular as models for the new clothing line of Beyoncé for Adidas. It’s the first time we’ve seen Deacon as a model, since the truth is that the youngest of the brothers has never been very exposed to the media eye, and also, he has always shown a greater interest in the world of music than that of fashion. In 2020 he released his first single as a producer., Long Run, whose video clip he starred in alongside singer Nina Nesbitt. In fact, the young he has a study in his mother’s house, where you create your own songs. However, with this new project, the youngest of the brothers has shown that he is also very good at posing for the cameras.

As to Ava, already started in the world of modeling back in 2018 posing for Rodarte, firm for which he would also parade later.

The incredible resemblance of Ava Phillippe and her mother

Both brothers have uploaded some images of the photo session to their respective social networks and the truth is that the two make a very good couple in front of the cameras.

In sportswear, playing ping pong and jumping, Ava phillippe dedicated a few words to express how much you liked being able to participate in this project: “There are no words that do justice, but I will try: this invitation from the legend that is Beyoncé has been a dream and his team of creatives. His dedication to every detail and his genuine kindness on set was a great thing. This was a truly amazing experience that It made it even better to have my brother by my side. Many thanks to everyone involved in this project for making it all so memorable and fun. “

Fans were not overlooked the great resemblance between Ava and her mother, Reese Witherspoon: “A very legal blonde: the return of the heiress is already being filmed”, “She is just like her mother !!”, or “She has stolen Reese’s face”.

