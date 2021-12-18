Reese Witherspoon gives new details on ‘Legally Blonde 3’

U.S.- Recently Reese witherspoon talked about the new installment of Legally Blonde and said there will be a lot of her and Jennifer Coolidge.

During an interview for Backstage, Witherspoon and Coolidge discussed their roles in The Morning Show and The White Lotus. In the same way, they remembered their roles in Legally Blonde, which are already 20 years since they were played for the first time, they also talked about what their fans would expect with the third film.

About this, Coolidge chuckled that he “is dying to know” more. “Reese is the owner of the keys … I know so little about what’s going on with that so I can’t wait to hear what Reese has to say today.”

Reese said: “I wish I could take a poll of everyone who watches and say, ‘What do you want us to do?’ I mean, the idea of ​​being anywhere with Jennifer would be the best thing. And visiting the characters 20 years later to see what has changed in them and what has not. “