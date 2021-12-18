Red Bull won with strategy: the real reason why Checo Pérez retired in Abu Dhabi

All weekend Red Bull was very smart in the decisions that would lead Max Verstappen to his first world championship, one with a special flair for beating Lewis Hamilton on the last lap. The British had snatched the first place from the Dutch at the start and had copied the tactic of using white tires from his rival, at which point Checo Pérez He took the opportunity to momentarily be the leader and carry out a defense that will be immortalized in motor sport fans.

The Mexican driver had an excellent race, with chances to close the day on the podium, which is why his retirement was very surprising with three laps to go to finish the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. So much Checo Pérez as Max Verstappen had entered the pits while the safety car was in order to put on red tires and attack a Lewis Hamilton who accumulated forty laps with them, but The man from Guadalajara left a few minutes later at the request of his team.

Hamilton had asked to go to the pits, but his team preferred to save the position

Once the race is over and the waters calm after the celebrations in the Austrian team, Red Bull’s second man revealed that he, too, was surprised by the radio request. Nevertheless, the reason was clearly justified, since they had detected that his engine was at the limit and could explode if required. As Verstappen needed a lap to win, it was decided to remove Sergio’s car and thus prevent the safety car from being maintained and giving the championship to Mercedes.

“I didn’t know anything at the time, but obviously the engine was at its limit. And the last thing we wanted was to have a failure and then not have a chance for Max to have that lap. “

The Constructors Cup was already lost

Although Red Bull arrived at the Yas Marina Circuit with hopes of taking both trophies, as the race progressed it was clear that this was not going to happen. The main thing to give the feat was that the German team does not get to add more than 16 points in the last date and that Max Verstappen and Checo Pérez finish first and second respectively, including fastest lap.

Bottas had already guaranteed the trophy to Mercedes by finishing sixth

However, even if the Mexican passed Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas was already going to be in the top ten and, therefore, he was going to add units. As a result, Mercedes was going to win the Constructors’ Cup anyway, so having the second driver was more of a disadvantage than an advantage at the close of Abu Dhabi.