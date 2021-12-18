Rayadas vs Tigres Femenil LIVE today (2-1) | 12/17/2021

Change of Tigers. Jana Gutiérrez enters for Natalia Villarreal.

Cannon shot from Monsiváis, but the ball ends up crashing in defense.

Actions in Monterrey for the complement resume.

It’s over! The first part ends, Rayadas wins momentarily.

Goal, goal, goal by Rayadas! Lizette Rodríguez took advantage of the fact that the goal was left alone and Rodríguez closed the clamp for the second.

Rodríguez’s center, but Villarreal appears in the area preventing greater danger from being generated.

Cannon shot from Liliana Mercado, but the ball ends up going sideways.

Change of Stripes. Lizette Rodríguez enters for Cristina Burkenroad who leaves after a strong blow to the head.

Near! Ovalle sent his shot, but the ball ends up crashing into the post.

Goal, goal, goal by Rayadas! Centro by Evangelista and Cristina Ferral ends up scoring at their own door when trying to get the ball out.

Near! Stealing the ball from the locals, they end up sending the ball for Monsiváis, but the latter fails to define in a good way.

Duel that started quite moved, both teams had arrivals in the first minutes.

Actions start at BBVA, the ball rolls in the Final of the Liga MX Femenil.

C. Santiago; B. Sierra, G. Espinoza; N. Antonio, L. Mercado, L. Ovalle, C. Ferra, N. Villarreal, B. Cruz, M. Sánchez; S. Major.

A. Godínez; R. Bernal, M. Flores, A. Calderón, M. Cadena; D. Evangelista, Y. Franco, D. García; C. Burkenroad, D. Monsiváis, A. Aviléz.

The fans of both teams are already at BBVA, tonight they will seek to weigh in to support their team respectively and thus come out with an advantage.

Las Rayadas are already at BBVA, tonight, with Eva Espejo at the helm, they will seek to come out with an advantage.

Desirée Monsiváis is who the feline defense has to pay special attention to, with her good game, she has 14 goals in the current tournament and tonight she will try to continue adding.

For this duel, Katty Martínez was called up again after an injury that left her out for several days.

Tigres has won three finals of the Liga MX Femenil against Rayadas, in addition; they haven’t lost in 8 of their last 9 road games.

Tigres predominates in the meetings that these teams have had previously, with 9 victories against 5 of the Rayadas and eight draws.

Good evening, welcome to the minute by minute match between Rayadas and Tigres Femenil; The duel corresponds to the First Leg Final of the 2021 Opening of the MX Women’s League and will start in approximately one hour. We will share the most relevant information with you shortly, as well as the confirmed lineups.

The Rayadas vs Tigres Femenil match will be played at the BBVA Stadium, located in San Nicolás, Monterrey. The capacity of the property is 37,180 people.