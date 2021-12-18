Rappi and Krispy Kreme launch striking promotion, user does not believe it and thinks it is a mistake

Rappi and Krispy Kreme They launch a promotion of half a dozen for one peso, but the user thinks that it is a platform error and invites them to take advantage of it before they know it.

The food delivery platforms have demonstrated on more than one occasion its benefits for users, who can access the services of different brands to bring them food from their favorite restaurants to the comfort of their home, as well as other types of products such as medicines, articles for home, etc. Despite the fact that these platforms have been with us for several years, the pandemic considerably boosted the revenues of this service; According to the Statista study that shows the online food order in Latin America, Mexico is expected to end 2021 registering profits of 1,164 million dollars in this sector, being surpassed only by Brazil, which may end up generating 3,803 million dollars. Dollars.

The recent success of these platforms is due in part to the fact that they offered a safer alternative to acquire different essential products at home, preventing people from leaving their homes and taking these directly to their homes, however, such success would not have been achieved. these figures without carrying out the marketing strategies adequate, such as the offer of promotions from time to time to get the attention of users.

A user on Twitter has been confused after seeing a rare promotion, where Turbo Fresh by Rappi would offer Half a dozen classic Krispy Kreme donuts, costing only one peso, so it invites other users to order as quickly as possible, before Rappi realizes it.

After this, the community manager of Rappi Mexico has shown presence and has clarified that it is not an error, but in effect, it is a real promotion where they would give Krispy Kreme donuts at this little normal price.

Apparently that is in CDMX and in some areas, check yours! – Mαribel Reynα (@MaribellReyna) December 16, 2021

It’s not a mistake, Mari! It’s a real super promo like only Rappi can give it. 😎 Keep spreading the word that we are already taking care of the donuts. It goes! 🍩🧡 – Rappi Mexico (@RappiMexico) December 17, 2021

The delivery platforms they launch promotions constantly so that its customers are constantly entering the applications, who expect a discount to be able to place an order at a lower cost, being a type of loyalty program that seeks to position the brand above the other offers in the market .

Although the promotions are undoubtedly a good strategy to continually win over the consumer, we can choose to carry out simpler and more creative actions (which do not include lowering the prices of our products). An example of this was demonstrated a couple of days ago by the Starbucks workers that although they already have their audience won, they chose to change their typical strategy of writing the names of the customers on their glasses and now start writing some motivating messages that connect in a better way in their minds, getting them to share them on social networks and winning an unpaid promotion.

Brands that constantly promote are more likely to engage with their consumers better.

