Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs MediaTek Dimensity 9000, which one wins?

MediaTek just introduced the Dimensity 9000, its processor to compete with the also recently introduced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. These, along with the option of Samsung and Huawei, are the ones that will be debated the first places in performance. MediaTek just revealed the scoring data of the main benchmarks from the market like AnTuTu, Geekbench, PCMark, etc. Today we do a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs MediaTek Dimensity 9000!

Which is more powerful according to the different benchmarks?

The rivalry between Qualcomm and MediaTek it is still latent in today’s market. Despite the improvement of both companies and a gross power above what is necessary, both continue to measure themselves to be in the best models on the market.

Qualcomm continues to be a step above thanks to its name and reputation, although in recent years MediaTek It has taken away more of an interesting device in the high range. Today we are going to see how even or disparate the new MediaTek processor and the new qualcomm processor for the highest range.

Qualcomm vs MediaTek

AnTuTu Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: 1,031,302 points MediaTek Dimensity 9000: 1,017,488 dots

Geekbench Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: 1,233 and 3,740 points MediaTek Dimensity 9000: 1,273 – 4,324 points

GFXBench Manhattan 3.0 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: 267 fps MediaTek Dimensity 9000: 238 fps

PCMark Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: 16,858 points MediaTek Dimensity 9000: 17,573 points



The results are quite similar in almost all the benchmarks, each one coming out the winner in the different tests. The results are not 100% conclusive, as certain tests have been carried out in different scenarios and MediaTek has published the results on its own, while those of Qualcomm are public for a few weeks.

Should you care to buy one or the other?

As curious as it may seem, the performance is something that every time less makes sense to look at when you buy a high-end smartphone. Buying processors is quite a tedious task that can give you a lot of headaches. Each one will be better in a different section and getting an average of what is best for you is not the most recommended when we talk about mobile phones.

These exhaustive comparisons are usually made on the computer chips that are intended to work and try to get the most out of it, but in smartphones things change. Most likely, you can run the same Clash Royale in one as in another and that almost all applications run the same way.

What’s more, the small differences between the processors later they are conditioned by the rest of the components or the layers of personalization of the company itself. This makes studying the processor thoroughly and carefully not entirely efficient.

In addition, the updates do not come into play when we talk about high-end, since both companies (MediaTek and Qualcomm) will treat your most important processors the same and release the necessary updates as soon as possible.

The bottom line is that both processors seem to be very on par and you probably can’t tell a difference between the two. For this reason, the choice of your high-end mobile should not be based on whether you have a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and if in the rest of factors such as the design, the camera or the screen.