Pumas made a decision regarding Washington Corozo

The good feelings that Pumas He left his fans at the closing of the Liguilla del Grita México Apertura 2021 must be reinforced with incorporations that allow him to compete as equals against the best casts of the Liga MX. The streak of more than ten years without consecrations in the local competition will only be cut with a great team.

The University students must not only look for new signings before the start of the Clausura 2022, but they must also keep the elements that paid off in the last campaign. One of them is Washington Corozo, who went from lowest to highest and was important to the team for the bands and for his scoring quota.

According to the information you provided Radio Programs of Peru, Those from Pedregal would make use of the purchase option for the Ecuadorian, whose pass at this time belongs to Sporting Cristal de Peru until June 2023. His letter, according to the source, is valued at just over a million dollars.

Corozo’s numbers in Pumas

El Mancha was slow to join the squad, but then managed to provide solutions with their imbalance on the wings and arrival at the rival goal. In total there were five goals in 19 games to end up taking ownership.