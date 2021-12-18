Party suspended in France after field invasion by fans

Fans of both teams invaded the field, so the second half of the game could not be played. Photo: AFP and Twitter

The duel of the thirties at the end of the French Cup of this Friday between Paris FC (second division) and Lyon (first division) was suspended, with the score at 1-1.

Due to the incidents recorded in the stands of the Parisian stadium of Charlety, the fans jumped onto the court and the match had to be canceled moments before the start of the second half.

Flares in the stands

The most violent fans of the Olympique Lyon flares were thrown at Paris FC fans and at security officials.

Photo: AFP

However, despite the tension generated by these actions, the first half could be played at the Stade Charlety in Paris, in which they scored Gaetan laura for the local box and Moussa Dembélé for the visitor.

The video of the flares between fans of Paris FC and Lyon that has generated the invasion of the field and then the suspension of the match for the time being. Another shame for French football. pic.twitter.com/EoxxPtr0om – Andrés Onrubia Ramos (@AndiOnrubia) December 17, 2021

But during the break, he continued the flare-firing of the ultras of the Lyon towards fans of Paris FC and even two tear gas bombs exploded.

Then, the police tried to calm the spirits in the zone where the incidents took place and they could not prevent the invasion of the field.

Spectators from the adjoining grandstand jumped onto the grass to get away from the scene of the incident, thus preventing the start of the second half. The referee and the players then left in the direction of the changing rooms. And the match was canceled.

The flares launched were picked up by fans and thrown to various places on the rostrum, before going out.

Photo: AFP

Until the end of November, at least ten games have been suspended due to an altercation carried out by French football fans.