OPPO celebrated INNO DAY 2021, presenting the latest news from its product portfolio

Some days ago OPPO held its annual technology event, OPPO INNO DAY 2021, in Shenzhen, China, and online at your virtual OPPO INNO WORLD. With the theme ‘Reimaging the Future’, the event included a news-packed keynote speech by OPPO founder and CEO Tony Chen, announcing OPPO’s new brand proposition ‘Inspiration Ahead’. During the day one event, OPPO introduced its first cutting-edge imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, and the revolutionary OPPO Air Glass. OPPO will present its first foldable smartphone, OPPO Find N, on the second day of INNO DAY.

During his keynote address, Tony Chen reaffirmed OPPO’s commitment to developing innovations that revolve around the user experience by announcing the company’s new brand proposition, “Inspiration Ahead,” which takes optimism and inspiration against challenges and uncertainties everyone faces.

“We live in an unprecedented era, and as a global technology company, we at OPPO feel that it is our duty and our privilege to try to make the world a better place through our technologies, products and actions,” said Tony Chen. “Although the journey to each technological advance is full of challenges, our goal is to continue as we have started, step by step, to achieve ‘Inspiration Ahead’ as we have established in our new brand proposition.”

OPPO’s first folding smartphone

Another launch during the event by the leading global smart technology company was its first folding smartphone, the OPPO Find N, which was unveiled on the second day of its annual OPPO INNO DAY 2021 exhibition. As a result of four years of Research and development and six generations of prototypes, the OPPO Find N brings a new approach to the folding form factor and offers a renewed user experience for both people who have used folding devices in the past, as well as new users of this type of device. devices.

The Smartphone The OPPO Find N brings together cutting-edge technology and unprecedented quality to create an enhanced foldable experience, offering a fully compact and functional smartphone when folded and an intuitive and immersive 7.1-inch horizontal screen and a 5.49-inch outdoor screen. .

With an 8.4: 9 aspect ratio, the internal screen folds directly into landscape mode so users can watch videos, play games, or read books without the added step of turning

the device. When folded, the 18: 9 aspect ratio gives users a familiar, complete smartphone experience with a screen that is easy to use with one hand.

OPPO’s First 6nm Cutting-edge Imaging NPU and Revolutionary OPPO Air Glass

In addition, during the event, OPPO unveiled its first state-of-the-art imaging NPU: MariSilicon X. Built with 6nm process technology, MariSilicon X features advanced NPU, ISP and multi-tier memory memory architecture that offers incredible Image processing power with ultra-high energy efficiency. MariSilicon X enables 4K video capture and preview for the first time on an Android device thanks to AI 4K Night Video technology taking full advantage of the RAW format. The state-of-the-art imaging NPU will debut on the Find X series in Q1 2022, making it one of the most advanced marketed imaging NPUs in a smartphone to date.

OPPO INNO DAY 2021 also saw the official announcement of OPPO Air Glass. The innovative aR (assisted reality) device features a revolutionary monocular design inspired by the wings of the cicada, giving it its lightweight and minimalist appearance. It provides practical functions such as navigation, health data monitoring, teleprompter, and live voice-to-text translation without the burden of an additional device. OPPO Air Glass is equipped with a self-developed compact projection system, the Spark Micro Projector, and a bespoke optical diffraction waveguide, offering a vivid and sharp AR display in all kinds of environments. The device can be operated using OPPO smart phones and watches. It also supports a variety of intuitive interactions, such as touch, voice, and motion controls, allowing users to obtain information quickly and conveniently.

Emerging artists at INNO WORLD

This year, OPPO created a new virtual environment, the OPPO INNO WORLD, to celebrate INNO DAY 2021 together with OPPO fans around the world. Inside INNO WORLD, visitors were able to watch the keynote speeches and experience other new cutting-edge technologies from OPPO, including its Digital Human, Retractable Camera, and many more.

The OPPO Renovators Emerging Artists Project has also been added to INNO WORLD, showcasing innovative artwork by young artists from around the world. During this third edition, the company sought to support young artists to bring together the latest ideas and concepts from the world of art and technology as they imagine the possibilities for the future. In the Renovators Showroom at INNO WORLD, eight works by young artists, including AutoGene, Autonomy of Plant, Light High, Revival and others, were on display, creating a platform for these artists to reach a global audience.