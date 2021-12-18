Ómicron cases are doubled; hospitals could be overwhelmed: WHO

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases doubles in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.

Ómicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but it is unclear whether this is due to the virus’s ability to evade immunity, its inherent higher transmissibility, or a combination of both, the WHO noted in an update.

There is still limited data on the clinical severity of omicron, “WHO said.

More data is needed to understand the severity profile and how vaccination and pre-existing immunity affect severity. “

Limited data is still available, and there is no peer-reviewed evidence on the efficacy or effectiveness of the vaccine to date for omicron, “he added.

The WHO warned that with cases rising so rapidly, hospitals could be overwhelmed in some places.

Given the rapid increase in cases, many health care systems may be quickly overwhelmed, “he noted.

