Official Harry Potter Poster: Return to Hogwarts with Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint

MADRID (CulturaOcio) .- On January 1, 2022, HBO Max premieres Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, a special to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The platform has released the poster for the production, which stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as protagonists.

In addition to the aforementioned actors, Tom Felton, James and Oliver Phelps, Evanna Lynch, Matthew Lewis, Alfred Enoch and Bonnie Wright also appear in the photo. Interpreters pose in the Great Hall at Hogwarts.

Related news

The cast of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts also includes Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Mark Williams, and Ian Hart, among others. Also participating will be the director of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Chris Columbus.

“The retrospective special will tell a delightful story of how it was made through new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.” , reads the synopsis.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and witnessing how it has evolved into this extraordinary interconnected universe has been magical, to say the least,” said Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Children, Youth and Classics.

“This retrospective is a tribute to all the people whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon, from the talented cast and crew who put their hearts and souls into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the spirit of the Wizarding World 20 alive. years later, “he added.

“There is magic in the air here with this incredible cast as they all return home to the original Hogwarts sets, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey. , through the making of these incredible movies, “said executive producer Casey Patterson.