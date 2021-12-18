Official Harry Potter Poster: Return to Hogwarts with Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint

MADRID (CulturaOcio) .- On January 1, 2022, HBO Max premieres Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, a special to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The platform has released the poster for the production, which stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as protagonists.

In addition to the aforementioned actors, Tom Felton, James and Oliver Phelps, Evanna Lynch, Matthew Lewis, Alfred Enoch and Bonnie Wright also appear in the photo. Interpreters pose in the Great Hall at Hogwarts.

The cast of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts also includes Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Mark Williams, and Ian Hart, among others. Also participating will be the director of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Chris Columbus.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker