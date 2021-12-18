Obituary 2021: Norm Macdonald, Comedian to the End

Illustration: Francela Zamora

Comedy is one of the oldest dramatic genres and often antagonizes tragedy. Perhaps that is why, every time a talented comedian dies, we are filled with a tragic feeling. This year, the departure of Norman Gene Macdonald left us in that place where nostalgic laughter lives.

Norm was born in Canada and grew up in Quebec. He began his career, like many of his colleagues, doing stand-up shows in nightclubs until around 1988. Later, while he was part of the group of comedy scriptwriters Roseanne, was powered by Lorne Michaels (producer, writer and creator of Saturday night Live), who was already a fan of his work in comedy.

This is how Norm’s face became known on television when in 1993 he joined Saturday night Live, iconic television show and catapults to stardom for dozens of famous comedians. There, Norm had the opportunity to impersonate a wide variety of celebrities including Bill Cosby, Clint Eastwood, Larry King, and Burt Reynolds (one of his most brilliant performances), among many others.

About a year later, when his colleague Kevin Nealon left the show, Norm became the host of Weekend Update, recognized section where current news is commented with sarcasm and humor. With his flagship phrase “And now, the fake news” and great ability to alternate between the silly joke and the heavy one in a ruthlessly concise way, he showed that small modifications in tone can totally change the meaning of a final line, triggering the surprise that makes you laugh.

He also became recognized for ridiculing public figures such as Michael Jackson and OJ Simpson, the latter being the trigger that is rumored to have led to his being fired from Weekend Update, in late 1997, under pressure from Don Ohlmeyer (an NBC executive and friend of OJ Simpson) to the producers. Norm Macdonald resigned from Saturday night Live shortly after and his last participation in the program happened in February 1998.

After SNL, participated as a scriptwriter and co-star in some films and was also part of the cast in episodes for different series such as My Name is Earl, NewsRadio Y The Drew Carey Show. He lent his voice for animated projects including Mike Tyson Mysteries, Dr. Dolittle Y The magical godfathers. His frequent participation in films by Adam Sandler stands out, with whom he maintained an extensive and strong friendship since they were partners in SNL, What Billy madison, The Animal, Jack and jill Y Grown Ups, among other.

In 2004, Comedy Central included him in the list of Top 100 Stand-Up Comedians in History, alongside legends like Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Robin Williams and Jerry Seinfeld.

However, Norm Macdonald was also at the center of controversy following unfortunate comments about the #MeToo movement in 2018, where he downplayed the pain experienced by victims of sexual harassment and abuse. At some point, he was also criticized for making jokes about prison rapes and also for including transphobic comments in his jokes and presentations.

He wrote a quasi-autobiographical book in 2016 called Based on a true story, where in his particular style of comedy, truth and fiction are the same. In 2018, he released Norm Macdonald has a Show, his own Netflix talk show where he had Drew Barrymore, David Letterman, Jane Fonda and Chevy Chase as guests, among other celebrities.

In parallel, he never left the scene of his first great love in comedy: his stand-up presentation. Not even after being diagnosed with leukemia in 2011, a condition he kept a secret until the last of his days.

That same year, it is unknown whether due to his own diagnosis or by incredible chance, Norm included part of the story of his uncle Bert, who died of cancer, in his routine for the special Me Doing Stand Up from Comedy Central. In the segment titled Courageous Battle criticizes the approach that is given to this disease when it is commonly classified as a “battle” that the sick person can lose or win:

“And I’m very sure, I’m not a doctor, but I’m sure that if you die, the cancer dies at the same time. For me, that is not a loss, it is a draw “

In that same special, Norm modestly asserts that he couldn’t fight while he’s dying, because he’s a coward. How he proved otherwise, in the years leading up to his death, with his work, occasional introductions, and insightful humor.

Even at the beginning of 2020, shortly before nightclubs closed as a security measure due to the pandemic, during one of his last presentations, he said: “It’s funny that now we all know how we are going to die.”

