not have your account stolen, activate two-step verification

One of the applications of instant messaging most used worldwide is WhatsAppEvery day, millions of people communicate through this medium, whether through messages, calls, voice notes, video calls, photos, etc.

The fact that it is one of the most used applications has also made it the perfect target for scammers, who on some occasions manage to access the accounts to commit fraud, therefore, we tell you how to avoid it with the help of two-step verification.

What is 2-Step Verification

The first thing you should know is that this WhatsApp function is optional, in general it will help you protect your account and make it more secure since when activating it, the user creates and confirms a unique PIN that is required to access the account.

We tell you how to activate it:

The first step is to open the WhatsApp settings

Select the Account option, then Two-Step Verification and Enable

Enter a six-digit PIN of your choice and confirm it

You must also provide an email address that you can access or click “Skip” if you don’t want to add it, but it’s best to do so as this will allow you to reset 2-Step Verification and help protect your account.

Click on “Next”.

Confirm the email address and click Save or Done.

It is important that you add an email account since, if you forget the PIN, you will have to wait 7 days before being able to reset it, and you will not be able to use WhatsApp, therefore, it is recommended to do so.

One of the advantages of this tool is that you can disable it whenever you want, to do so you must open the WhatsApp settings again, click on Account, then on Two-Step Verification and select disable.

If someone discovers your PIN, you can change it whenever you want to continue protecting your account, to do this, you must open the WhatsApp settings, then click on “Account”, then on Two-Step Verification and finally on Change PIN.

