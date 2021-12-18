Not even suspension of listing helps you! Aeroméxico shares fall 18% – El Financiero

From 8:41 am this Friday, Mexico City, Aeroméxico’s trading stopped due to a new drop in its share price, which, just 11 minutes after the opening of the BMV, lost 18 percent, according to information from the airline quote in the stock market itself.

After noon, the shares of the mexican airline they restarted their operations; however, at 1:10 p.m. they sank by 1.33 pesos.

The price of this Friday has been volatile after the restart of operations. It should be noted that the suspension of this quote lasted about four hours, that is, between 8:41 am and 12:44 pm.

The Aeroméxico shares They closed the day this Thursday with a fall of more than 52 percent and their route continued to decline, reaching 1.4 pesos per share.

The airline said, in a relevant event, that the movements in the action are due to the Share Purchase Offer (OPA), announced by the airline itself on Thursday morning.

“The Company is unaware of additional causes, to those previously mentioned and to the provisions of previous relevant events, which may have given rise to unusual movements in the market related to the price or trading volume of its securities,” the company said in a statement published this Friday. .