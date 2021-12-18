North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian, does live on TikTok without permission – El Financiero

North West, Daughter of Kim Kardashian and Ye (Kanye West), revealed some aspects of the private lives of her mother and nuclear family in a live broadcast through her TikTok account.

This event cast doubt on the alleged restrictions and ‘locks’ that the application has for minors, in order to protect their digital security.

What happened at the North West live?

North West boasts on his TikTok account around 2 million followers. The eight-year-old girl decided to do a live broadcast where she shows some private scenes of her mother.

In a natural and carefree way, North begins the live in one of the rooms of his luxurious mansion, where he focuses on Kim kardashian who is leaning back and concentrating on her smartphone.

While North focuses on “live”, the infant confesses to his mother “Mom, I’m live”, to which Kim responds “Stop him, you are not allowed to do that”; West apologizes and says goodbye but does not stop the broadcast.

The live continues in another of the rooms where North’s brothers give her away with laughter, however no adult approaches to find out what is happening.

In a harassed way, North continues to show some details of the property such as the family portraits, bedroom accessories, the architecture of the house and even the Christmas decorations.

However, the central objective that North wanted to show was barely glimpsed because as he descends the stairs together with one of his brothers, he begins to build anticipation among the audience.

Kim and Ye’s eldest daughter finally reaches one of the central courtyards where she exhibits what appears to be a theme party Sing, the movie.

As he moves between paper figures of the protagonists of the animated film, North tells users some details about the cake and other party favors.

West’s tour continues to the main hall where the iconic Kim’s Christmas tree. Likewise, the eldest daughter of the West Kardashian family emphasizes that on that site she records her tiktoks.

The questions about the lax security that TikTok has undertaken in the parental field have already turned to social networks, since it exposed the ease with which an eight-year-old girl can access functions such as live broadcasts where any individual can interact with her.