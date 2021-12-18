No Way Home ‘opens to the public tomorrow and there is already a record of ticket sales in Argentina – Nexofin

`Spiderman: No Way Home´ it is one of the most anticipated films of the year, especially by fans of Marvel and the spider superhero. A few hours after the premiere to the public, the euphoria was reflected in the pre-sale numbers: more than 300,000 tickets were sold, an absolute record for a film screened in Argentina.

The new Spiderman was already screened in the country, but in exclusive functions organized by Sony. In the early hours of December 16 the first will be given to the common public, who bought the ticket at the box office of the cinemas.

🕸️ We’re webbing up all the excitement from the #SpiderManNoWayHome red carpet premiere! Watch our exclusive coverage featuring interviews with the cast and more, presented by @MarvelUnlimited, on our YouTube NOW: https://t.co/q70fbQbbF8 pic.twitter.com/M1Ro8TKgj8 – Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 14, 2021

The movie starring Tom Holland and Zendaya is already a hit with the few who got to see it. Damián Nakache, journalist creator of the Instagram page @hablemos_decine was one of the guests by Sony in Argentina to see one of the first functions in the country. When leaving, he could not hide his feelings of happiness: “I’m not going to say anything. It meets all expectations and more ”.

“Get ready to see one of the BEST Marvel Studios movies and POSSIBLY the best SPIDERMAN movie!” He continued to expand on his social networks. “I already have my ticket to go see her again today, but this time surrounded by fans! It was something that I did not want to miss and that surrounded by journalists, is not the same “added.

In a few hours, the rest of the fans will be able to give their opinion, see with their own eyes the event of `Spiderman: No Way Home´ and analyze a movie that, because of its pre-sale numbers and its early reviews, has high expectations.