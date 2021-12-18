No Miren Arriba: the comedy in which the end of the world begins in Chile

The courage to steer himself across a tightrope and not fall. It’s one of the images actor Jonah Hill uses to describe the work of his latest creative partner, director and screenwriter Adam McKay. The same one who in the beginning was responsible for titles such as The Reporter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) and Step Brothers (2008), and that in his new feature film he goes out of the way of the emergency of climate change and the global crisis of politics, elaborating a satire with a stellar cast.

“I think it’s almost impossible and he did it,” Hill says in a press conference he attends. Worship. “Taking things that are scary and using comedy to maybe make them digestible, enjoyable or entertaining, in some way. So I thought the whole movie was scary and hilarious. “

Photo: NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX © 2021

In the history of Don’t look up (premiere this Friday 24 on Netflix and already at Cine Arte Normandie and Cine Arte de Viña del Mar), the actor from The wolf of Wall Street plays the chief of staff of the president of the United States, Janie Orlan (Meryl Streep). A president who ignores the alarming message that two astronomers (Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio) have: a huge comet will fall near the coast of Chile and will generate a devastating impact on the planet.

After taking a corrosive look at the 2008 financial crisis (The Big Gamble, 2015) and the Bush administration (the vice president, 2018), the film seems a logical step for the concerns of its director. On this occasion, the threat of climate change, Mckay acknowledges at the same time, can be overwhelming, even paralyzing. “But if you can laugh, that means you take some distance, and I think that’s really important. You can feel urgency, you can feel sadness and you can feel loss, as well as having a sense of humor. “

Photo: NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX © 2021

“After the last five or ten crazy years we’ve had all over the planet, I thought, ‘God wouldn’t it be nice to laugh a little bit at this and touch other feelings?” The filmmaker notes, along with calling laughter “a great unifier ”that“ is not a political question ”.

Incidentally, the film allows DiCaprio to approach through comedy an area in which he has been involved as an activist since the late 1990s. “I have been looking for a movie on this subject for decades. It is a problem that everyone asks: what kind of difference can we make? What can we contribute to this cause? And Adam really cracked the code with this narrative, “explains the interpreter.

“I think it’s probably the most important topic that we could all be talking about on a regular basis. And artists like him are needed to change the narrative, to generate conversation, and it is an honor to be part of it, “he adds.

Photo: Niko Tavernise / Netflix © 2021



The basis of the film – two experts in the field who discover the impending disaster and do not have support from the authorities – operates as an acid critic of the growing distrust that has been installed in certain sectors against science, even before of the appearance of the Covid.

“It is so sad and frustrating to see people who have dedicated their lives to learning the truth, being rejected because people do not like what the truth has to say,” says Jennifer Lawrence, whose character (Kate Dibiasky) gives her name to the comet that will crash on Earth.

Photo: NIKO TAVERNISE

Neither she nor the scientist DiCaprio brings to life are taken seriously once they enter the Oval Room, where they are greeted by a president who evokes Donald Trump and is played by Meryl Streep. “There are so many absurd people who have been in the public recently,” says the actress about a role, whose purpose is “to amass power, money, more power and more money.”

On the most personal level, the filming of the film – in the midst of a pandemic – also resembled a catharsis for part of those involved. “It was amazing to laugh, reflect and create something at a time when everyone was locked in their homes. It was emotionally meaningful to me, ”concludes Jonah Hill.