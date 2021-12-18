Nintendo launches deals on more than 1,000 games for Nintendo Switch, with discounts of up to 75%
The Japanese company closes the year with its Festive Offers on powerful games and iconic titles.
You breathe in the air: Christmas is approaching. This time of year has spread its Christmas spirit to Nintendo, which today begins its Holiday Deals event on a good handful of games from the Nintendo Switch catalog. Some discounts of up to 75% in more than 1,000 titles for the hybrid, which leaves us with a lot of deliveries at a reduced price and, therefore, with a greater chance of being included in our library.
As you can imagine, this event will not last forever, so you can take a walk through the Nintendo eShop to browse through all the offers before the end of the December 30. So, with just over two weeks to finish the year, Nintendo surprises us with individual statistics for each player and some of the juiciest discounts.
As a gift from the house 3DJuegos (and following the trend of all the announcements of offers that we give you), we save you the time of searching between discounts with a small selection of the most outstanding games of this event.
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for € 14.79 (previously € 39.99): one of Nintendo’s biggest surprises in 2017, both for its proposal and for its collaboration with Ubisoft. A turn-based strategy title that will take us throughout the Mushroom Kingdom with great doses of humor. After all, Mario and company join the crazy gang of Rabbids.
- Sonic Mania for € 9.99 (previously € 19.99): Nintendo also takes advantage of Christmas to pay tribute to the classics of the sector, as it happens with this Sonic Mania. Relive the most frenetic adventures of the blue hedgehog throughout installments with a retro touch of the most nostalgic.
- Cuphead for € 13.99 (previously € 19.99): and we continue with nostalgia, as Cuphead has been crowned as a great game for its incessant action and its 1930s-style animation. innocent appearance and the dances of all the characters, as Cuphead is an experience that also stands out for its difficulty.
- Dragon Ball FighterZ for € 9.59 (previously € 59.99): those who enjoy the fighting genre have Dragon Ball FighterZ at their disposal with a one-time discount. Its spectacular battles are dropped by Nintendo Switch to attract new players and challenge the most hardcore users.
- Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition for € 9.99 (previously € 39.99): a fun platform adventure where Rayman and his companions will cross all kinds of worlds and levels. But experience also has its crumb, as it will offer a most interesting challenge for seasoned players.
- Borderlands Legendary Collection for € 19.99 (was € 49.99): Enjoy this set that includes Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Travel the universe of this franchise and create chaos wherever you land.
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version for € 45.49 (previously € 69.99): Save the galaxy with the most hooligan group, jumping from the comic to join the world of video games. Overcome all kinds of obstacles and clashes with the most diverse team you have ever seen, and enjoy a soundtrack that will transport you to decades past.
- The Outer Worlds for € 23.99 (was € 59.99): Action RPG with decision system, customization and a lot of black humor. Delve into this sci-fi world where megacorporations have taken control of a colony on the edge of the galaxy.
- Overcooked! 2 for € 6.24 (previously € 24.99): an ideal game to spend Christmas with family or friends. Overcooked 2 follows in the wake of its first installment with many chaotic levels, more dishes to prepare and, above all, a thousand hilarious situations in which you will lose control.
- Just Dance 2022 for € 40.19 (previously € 59.99): If you notice that after the Christmas binge you need a little party, Just Dance 2022 is the perfect game for you. Show your skills on the floor and move your skeleton to show who is the king of dance.