Nintendo launches deals on more than 1,000 games for Nintendo Switch, with discounts of up to 75%

The Japanese company closes the year with its Festive Offers on powerful games and iconic titles.

You breathe in the air: Christmas is approaching. This time of year has spread its Christmas spirit to Nintendo, which today begins its Holiday Deals event on a good handful of games from the Nintendo Switch catalog. Some discounts of up to 75% in more than 1,000 titles for the hybrid, which leaves us with a lot of deliveries at a reduced price and, therefore, with a greater chance of being included in our library.

As you can imagine, this event will not last forever, so you can take a walk through the Nintendo eShop to browse through all the offers before the end of the December 30. So, with just over two weeks to finish the year, Nintendo surprises us with individual statistics for each player and some of the juiciest discounts.

As a gift from the house 3DJuegos (and following the trend of all the announcements of offers that we give you), we save you the time of searching between discounts with a small selection of the most outstanding games of this event.