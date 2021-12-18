NFL postpones three games due to covid cases

The NFL announced that three games in week 15 were postponed, due to the fact that several teams present cases of covid.

The Raiders vs. Browns It will be played on Monday, December 20.

For Tuesday, December 21 there will be two games: Seattle-Rams and Washington-Philadelphia.

We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA, as we are seeing a new highly communicable virus this week, resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league, “he said. the NFL.

The league indicated that they will continue to make decisions, in consultation with medical experts, to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.

This Friday, Washington put the quarterback Taylor heinicke on the NFL’s covid reserve list. For his part, Marshal Kyle Allen had entered the protocols last Tuesday.

Also, Buffalo sent this list to his left tackle headline, Dion Dawkins.

Myles Gaskin of the Dolphins received clearance to return to training.

