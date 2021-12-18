Neymar’s documentary premieres

https://twitter.com/neymarjr/status/1470748502171004928 I look at a very special day for me too for all of you who are with me on this long day I am not football.

TO @Netflix announces the page or launch of “Neymar: O Caos Perfeito”, which will be available on the platform from January 25.

Eager and little!#neymarNetflix – Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) December 14, 2021

The documentary talks about his lifestyle, criticism of his supposed “unprofessionalism” and the different perception of him among those who treat him every day.

“Today is a very special day for me and also for all those who have accompanied me on this long soccer journey. Netflix today announces the launch of” Neymar: Perfect Chaos “, which will be available on the platform from January 25 . Anxious is little! “, The 29-year-old Brazilian winger wrote on his Twitter account.

Apparently, the documentary will make a permanent back and forth between the footballer Neymar and the person; with his voice over telling different experiences.

In the preview video, the PSG crack maintains: “I think my series would start with me talking about my attitudes, about me playing: ‘That Neymar is a monster, I don’t know what, what’s up.’ later … They will know me, ha. I appear talking about my family, what is coming. For them, I am their Batman. And for those who do not know me, I am the Joker. “

Also, this is not his first time in the world of cinema. He already had a participation in the movie ‘XXX Reactivated’, released in February 2017 and starring Vin Diesel. And he also appeared in a couple of chapters in the third season of the popular Spanish series ‘La Casa de Papel’.

Ney is currently recovering from the sprained left ankle suffered on 11/28, in Paris Saint Germain’s 3-1 victory over Saint-Etienne. He aims to arrive in optimal condition for the first leg vs Real Madrid in the knockout stages of the Champions League, which is on February 15.