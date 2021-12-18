Neymar signs exclusive contract with Facebook Gaming

Facebook Gaming closed the signing of Neymar. The player of the Paris Saint-Germain let Twitch and became a creator of exclusive content for the meta platform.

This Friday, December 17, Neymar made his first broadcast playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which had about 90 thousand reactions and was shared on the platform just over 5 thousand times.

“Dad is officially in Facebook Gaming! Gaming has always been one of my biggest passions and I can’t wait to have fun here on my Facebook“, public Neymar through your official account.

Neymar’s presence in Facebook It will not be daily, as combined with training sessions, match days and trips, the Brazilian star’s schedule on the platform is not specified and will depend on his sporting situation.

Neymar leaves Twitch for Facebook Gaming

Previously, Neymar performed live in Twitch, the most popular platform for streaming video games, including the soccer player of the PSG sometimes played with Ibai, Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero and the goalkeeper of Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois.

“Neymar Jr he is one of the most important sports stars in the world and he is no stranger to games or streaming, “he said. Willian Pimenta, manager of strategic partners of Facebook Gaming.

“We are excited to welcome you to Facebook Gaming, where you can connect with fans around the world through the games. Like soccer, video games bring people together across borders and languages. We want to support the creators who make Facebook Gaming be special, “he added.

In Twitch, Neymar accumulated 1.8 followers and among the games it broadcast, in addition to CS: GO they were Call of duty Y

Fortnite

, so they are titles that we could see in the future in their live shows through Facebook. So far, his page has accumulated 88 million followers.

