New president of Deontology of the Cgcom

The specialist in Intensive Medicine, José María Domínguez Roldán.

The doctor specializing in Intensive Medicine José María Domínguez Roldán will preside over the Central Ethics Commission (CCD) of the General Council of Official Medical Associations (Cgcom) after the vote held yesterday Friday at the headquarters of the medical corporation.

Domínguez Roldán, Degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Seville and specialist in Intensive Medicine and clinical chief in the Intensive Medicine Service at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital, has been a member of this Commission since December 2017. In addition, he is president of the Ethics and Deontology Commission of the College of Physicians of Seville. In these elections he has also been elected secretary of the CCD Manuel Fernandez Chavero and as vowels Pilar León Sanz and Luis Ciprés Casasnovas.

After each one of them took office, its president, José María Domínguez Roldán, thanked the Cgcom for the opportunity to be part of its Central Ethics Commission and recalled that the most urgent task is the approval of the Code of Medical Deontology of the Corporation. On the other hand, in the meeting held with the new Commission, some of the new strategic lines related to the new areas that the new Medical Ethics has generated have been addressed. Matters like telemedicine, denialism and clinical safety are some of the new challenges they will have to face in this new stage.

The president of Cgcom, Tomás Cobo, expressed his satisfaction for the preparation and high level of knowledge in the matter of the members of the CCD, “which will allow to place medical deontology as a benchmark in society as a whole, especially in these such difficult times for the profession ”.



Composition of the new Central Ethics Commission

The new CCD has been composed of:

José Mª Domínguez Roldán

Jacinto Bátiz Quarry

Sandra Ferrer Gelabert

Rafael del Río Villegas

Manuel Fernandez Chavero

Juan José Rodríguez Sendín

María Felicidad Rodríguez Sánchez

Mª Teresa Vidal Candela

Pilar Leon Sanz

Luis Ciprés Casasnovas

Angel Pérez Arias

Alberto Fidalgo Francisco

The Central Ethics Commission is a technical Commission of the Cgcom that deals with all matters related to the Ethics and professional medical deontology. Promote and provide Spanish doctors with their training in Ethics, as well as the members that make up the Deontological Commissions of the Medical Associations.