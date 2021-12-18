New Pokémon and forms of Hisui confirmed and rumored for Pokémon Legends: Arceus so far – Nintenderos

After knowing the latest news from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, now we have received more news related to this promising title. This is an interesting round of detail that was offered today.

In this case, the information is not officially confirmed and collects all the Hisui forms which have been rumored so far for the game according to different sources. It also includes officially confirmed regional shapes.

The list would be this:

Hisui Zorua (Normal / Ghost) ( confirmed )

) Hisui Zoroark (Normal / Ghost) ( confirmed )

) Hisui Growlithe (Fire / Rock) ( confirmed )

) Arcanine of Hisui (Fire / Rock)

Hisui Braviary (Psychic / Flying) ( confirmed )

) Hisui Decidueye (Grass / Fight)

Hisui’s Typhlosion (Fire / Ghost)

Hisui Samurott (Water / Sinister)

Hisui Sliggoo (Dragon / Steel)

Hisui Goodra (Dragon / Steel)

Hisui Avalugg (Ice / Rock)

Hisui Qwilfish (Sinister / Poison)

Sneasel of Hisui (Poison / Fight)

Hisui Basculin (Water)

Hisui Electrode (Electrical / Plant)

Hisui Voltorb (Electric / Plant) ( confirmed )

) Hisui Lilligant (Grass / Fight)

To this list, we should add the list of new pokemon confirmed and rumored:

Wyrdeer (Normal / Psychic) ​​( confirmed )

) Kleavor (Bug / Rock) ( confirmed )

) Basculegion (Water / Ghost) ( confirmed )

) Evolution of Hisui from Sneasel (Poison / Fight)

Evolution of Hisui from Qwilfish (Sinister / Poison)

Evolution of Hisui from Ursaring (Normal / Grass)

Geniuses of the forces of nature (Fairy / Flying)

We will have to be attentive to see if this information is confirmed. What do you think about it? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of this premiere, scheduled for January 28, 2022, here.

Via.