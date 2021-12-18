Nets lose Joe Harris for game against Warriors

In one of the most spectacular expected games of the NBA season, the Brooklyn nets they will not have their regular escort, Joe harris, when they face on Tuesday, November 16, the Golden state warriors.

NBA correspondent Marc Stein revealed that the 30-year-old is recovering from a sprained left ankle.

The confrontation between 2 of the best offenses in the NBA is also a duel in which the Brooklyn Nets will seek their fourth victory in a row, and in which the Warriors will want to return to the path of victory after losing against Charlotte hornets.

Read more: Los Angeles Lakers go for their second straight win at home tonight against Chicago

Harris the sniper

The guard reached the best basketball league in the world in position 33 of the second round of the Draft of the Draft of 2014 chosen by the Cleveland Cavaliers, after spending 4 seasons in the University of Virginia.

After a season in which he barely had minutes, in 2016 he signed with the Brooklyn Nets, where he would begin his rise to being one of the best 3-point shooters today.

Harris has led the season in 3-point percentage on 2 occasions, once in the 2018/2019 season with 47.4 percent, and another in 2020/2021 with 47.5 percent. He was also crowned champion of the Triple Contest in the 2018/2019 campaign.

His best year in the NBA was in the 2019/2020 course, in which he averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and a percentage of 42.4 in triples.